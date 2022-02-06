How and where to watch the Winter Olympics online in full and live

The Winter Olympics have already started (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

This February 4 the national stadium in Beijing, China, was the venue for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Despite the setbacks, the new day has arrived and it only remains to see the athletes give their best to bring home medals.

In each country the form of see the games; It can be on public or private television or in summaries on the Internet. However, for those who prefer see the different categories without cuts and at the time they wantHere are some options below.

In the last Winter Olympics the options to watch the games were limited to a few channels, now they can be seen on different platforms thanks to applications and streaming.

The opening ceremony was at 8:00 p.m. in China, however, due to the time difference in the American continent, it was in the morning, so at the time of publishing this note, the great event was already over.

Reflection of the Olympic Tower in the window of the Winter Olympics Press Center in Beijing, China (Photo: Michael Madrid-Usa Today Sports)

For those who missed it or only saw the summary in the news and want to enjoy it in its entirety, you can see it at:

-peacock

-NBCOlympics.com

– The NBC Sports app

– Clear Sports on YouTube with Spanish narration

– The Claro or Claro Video brand app; subscription may be required.

To view individual sports coverage you can access Claro Sports, which is the best option with narration in Spanish, however, for those who do not have problems with English, they can see them from Peacock which is also free. The latter only has clips and highlights available, for those who want in-depth coverage they must pay a subscription.

The NBC Sports app and on NBCOlympics.com and NBCSports.com are other options; although it should be considered that all of these are in English. On NBC, primetime coverage begins at 1:00 a.m. (UTM) Monday through Friday and midnight (UTM) on Sundays on NBC Sports. In Claro Sports you can always watch Live or watch full replays.

Winter Olympics opening ceremony (Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble)

Other options can also be searched on YouTube, although these may be in English or require a subscription to see the full content. There are also supports like Hulu with Live TV that you will have access to games on demand, although this includes ESPN Plus and Disney Plus.

who have Samsung TVs can take advantage of the TV Plus app, which has more than 20 open channels, in which Claro Sports has participation. In the past Tokyo 2022 Olympics, it enabled four channels to watch the athletes live.

The MY 2022 application which must be downloaded on iOS and Android devices, allegedly records the audio of the participants, analyzes it and sends it to Chinese servers, in addition to collecting other private information.

The alleged actions of the application would have been detected by the cybersecurity expert Johnathan Scott from your Twitter account. Tas an analysis of reverse engineering, detailed all the serious elements of My 2022.

Image of the opening ceremony (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

According to their research, “all Olympic audio is collected, analyzed and stored on Chinese servers using technology from a US blacklisted AI firm.”

Added to this, in his analysis he points out that also collects information for third parties such as transaction history, balances, coupons, exchangeable game codes, bank card information and more.

And it is that it also takes as a reference a text that the cybersecurity company, Citizen Lab initially sent to the informative site dw, where they discovered that the app had insufficient encryption measures.

“Citizen Lab researcher Jeffrey Knockel says the vulnerability not only involves health data, but other important app services as well. This includes the service processes all attachments as well as the transfer of voice audios”, pointed out the medium.

KEEP READING

App My 2022 of the Winter Olympics could be used for espionage

How to use YouTube parental controls on TVs, phones and other devices

Casters or video game narrators: what it is, how to achieve it and more stories of a profession in eSports