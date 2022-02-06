Hogwarts Legacy: everything we know about the new Harry Potter game

The magical world will come to life in a long-awaited new video game developed by Avalanche Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games. Hogwarts Legacy is an original production that will expand the Harry Potter universe with an ambitious project, designed as a stand-alone experience within this great world of magic and sorcery. In this way, the players will put themselves in the shoes of a magician or a witch, who will forge their way towards an adventure like no other. Next we are going to review the main points of the video game, namely:

What is Hogwarts Legacy?

When Electronic Arts owned the rights to develop Harry Potter video games, several installments focused on exploring Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, as well as other settings from the films. They were interconnected sections, so it was not an open world. With Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros. Games will go further and offer RPG-like gameplay, where players will be immersed in an immersive experience. The goal of the study is to reproduce the daily life of a student, with all that this entails.

As seen in the trailers and official information, the main character will carry out the usual tasks of any student of this school. The RPG approach is especially suitable for embodying these ideas, since we can visit and tour different locations beyond Hogwarts castle and its surroundings. Attending classes will be one of the objectives, but the day-to-day routine will be broken thanks to its adventurous component. Little is known about the plot itself, although it is to be hoped that the writers have designed a plot line that leads us to solve some kind of mystery.

As a game with role-playing elements, it is built on several main pillars: exploration will give us the opportunity to visit extensive and detailed scenarios, even from the sky (the character has been seen on a hippogriff, one of the fantastic creatures that appear in the saga); magic will be the protagonist in the combats, while puzzles that add color to the gameplay are also expected.

Is the protagonist Harry Potter? When is it set?

The saga created by JK Rowling tells the story of Harry Potter, the boy who lived. His fight against Lord Voldemort will not be reflected in Hogwarts Legacy, mostly because the narrative is set many years before of the events narrated in the original books. The brand has already explored other eras in the Fantastic Beasts movies, but now it will also do so in the field of video games.

Avalanche’s title is set in the late 19th century, which means we won’t be seeing Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, or Ron Weasley. albus dumbledore, born in 1881, has not confirmed his presence either, but since in this timeline he is a young magician, it is possible that he will appear at some point. Be that as it may, the protagonist is a Hogwarts student that we can create from scratch.

“In the story, players will be able to experience student life at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before and embark on a dangerous adventure untold to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world,” reads the official description. The player’s decisions will shape the plot, although it is unknown how they will affect the script as a whole.

Is JK Rowling involved? Has she written the story?

The reputation of the writer behind the Harry Potter saga is not going through its best moment. Your statements about trans people have sowed controversy, to the point that actors like Emma Watson or Daniel Radicliffe, Hermione and Harry in the films, issued statements to support this community. Faced with this situation, some people on social networks have come to raise the boycott of Hogwarts Legacy. Perhaps to get away from that controversy, Warner Bros. Games has offered an answer to the question of whether or not JK ​​Rowling has participated in the development of the video game:

“JK Rowling not personally involved in the creation of the game; however, his extraordinary work is the basis of all projects in the Wizarding World. This is not a new JK Rowling story.”

When does it come out and on what platforms?

As of today, Hogwarts Legacy does not have a specific date, but we do know a more general release window. Despite rumors of a possible delay, Warner Bros confirmed at a recent investor meeting that, like Gotham Knights, this title is still scheduled for release. this same year 2022. The official website of Wizarding World states the same: “The Hogwarts Legacy video game will be released this year”, the same one in which the movie Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will be released.

Avalanche is still scheduled for production on all platforms it was originally announced on, i.e. PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. The video game has been in development for years, but it was shown for the first time during the PlayStation 5 presentation event. Initially it was expected for 2021, although the studio published a statement in which they assured that they needed more time:

“We want to thank fans across the globe for the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games imprint. Creating the best possible experience for the entire Wizarding World and fans of the game is paramount to us, so we’ll give the game the time it needs.”

character customization

Hogwarts Legacy will start its story as one might expect, in the Great Hall of Hogwarts and with the Sorting Hat on the main character’s head. Thus, we can choose between the houses Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw. The customization options will allow us to create a custom character. What has transpired is that Avalanche Studios is going to outline a more inclusive video game, which will give the option of creating trans protagonists.

According to a source who wanted to remain anonymous, when starting a new game we will be able to design a character with a male or female voice, all this regardless of the shape of their body. We must, yes, choose whether the protagonist is a witch or a wizardsince the common room of each of the sagas is indeed segregated by sex, as in the books.

Little information has been provided about the progression system, but some general bits and pieces have been provided: “The ability of your characters will grow as they master powerful spells, hone your combat skills and gather allies to help you take on deadly enemies. Players will also be faced with tough decision-making missions and scenarios that will test their resolve.” Hopefully some kind of skill tree.