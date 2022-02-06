His writing was a loaded gun for the future | LITERATURE. Goodbye to the great writer Angélica Gorodischer

An internationally recognized writer from Rosario, a feminist long before the green tide, organizer of the Writers’ Meetings at the beginning of this century, a resident of the Las Heras neighborhood and a woman with a very unique sense of humor, Angélica Gorodischer left us orphans yesterday. I fear that in her irreverence against established roles she would have rebelled against the role of literary mother. I imagine the swing of that unique voice, emitting funny and serious protests: “dead, come on, but…”. She was recognized in her lifetime, she earned two Fulbright scholarships and in 2018 she received the Grand Prize for Lifetime Achievement from the National Endowment for the Arts. In 2007 she was declared an illustrious citizen of Rosario, and in 2012 she was named an outstanding personality of the culture of Buenos Aires. She also won the World Fantasy Award for her career in the United States in 2011. Saberla writing in her house with a garden (the same one from where, between minutes and seconds 13:35 and 14:15 of a locally produced short film, she greets the public and corrects a typo from a past that is already a decade away), was to feel that you could be a writer from here. It was as if Philip K. Dick’s chalet in Orange County (where the A look into the darkwith Keanu Reeves) was just around the corner from home.

When in 1998, 2000 and 2002 (rowing the national crisis) she almost single-handedly organized the “International Meetings of Women Writers”, in the current Fontanarrosa Cultural Center (which in March 2019 the exhibitors of the exhibition revolutionists temporarily renamed the Angelica Gorodischer Cultural Center), we learned that she was a writer of anticipation also in her writing of the social. She thought it, said it, and did it before all of us. Right there, 20 years later, at the Rosario Book Fair, she was honored during her lifetime and Patricia Suárez thanked her for her initial support. “They told me: Are you a feminist? Then you hate men!”, she evoked smiling at her 90. “Nooo, what am I going to hate them, I like men, I like them a lot… well, well, Calm down,” he finished, triggering the accomplice laughter of the public. In the pizzeria diagonally from the same place, last year, after a meeting about police literature, we half jokingly told ourselves with Melina Torres that there should be a church called Angélica Gorodischer and that it would have a large number of parishioners. “There we would all be profaning the good saying, the correct writing, talking about this and that and in the middle doing our literature. Because what our coppery goddess leaves us is to make our own literature out of lives,” Melina Torres writes to me on WhatsApp .

With Patricia Suarez. Photo: Andres Macera

That already distant July 28, 1928 in which he was born, was in Buenos Aires and not in Rosario; but to the elegant little woman with short red hair who appeared to us in the supermarket with the joke: “Neighbour, can’t you lend me a little cup of sugar?” (or oil, or whatever occurred to her) we felt as much ours as Negro Fontanarrosa, star of the north as she is of the south. We called her like this: “la” Gorodischer. She was a diva who laughed at divismo and at herself, a rockstar before the massiveness of rock. She had, when speaking, a voice of deep sonorous richness, like she worked in precious materials. With that voice she said “una”, marking the “a” of the indefinite article with the same conviction with which today others pronounce the “e”. She had fun having fun with the funny character of the silly girl, and she did it with a dazzling intelligence. No more voices like this are made.

One by one the stars of Rosario’s literary firmament are leaving and we know that a writer like this will never be born again, with almost a century lived, made memory in literature even in the smallest details. In The adventure of writing. The narrative of Angelica Gorodischer (Buenos Aires, Corregidor, 2009), Graciela Aletta de Sylvas (UNR, doctorate in Hispano-American Philology from the University of Valencia with this thesis work) distinguishes several periods. In the 1960s and 1970s, Gorodischer explored science fiction, the marvelous and the fantastic, with humor and inventiveness, in his stories with soldiers (1965), Opus 2 (1967), the wigs (1968), Under the jubeas in bloom (1973), Electronic Moon Caste (1977), Trafalgar (1979) and the highly recognized and award-winning Imperial Kalpa (1983, translated into English by Ursula K. LeGuin), a fantasy where a denunciation of the abuses of power by the military dictatorship is read between the lines. The influences come from the River Plate fantastic, in relation to the narrative of Borges, EL Holmberg and others. It should be added that colloquial language, and in particular a humorous treatment of colloquial language, which brilliantly drifts towards the absurd, is a mark of a strongly local style that his work shares with that of Fontanarrosa and with that of Elvio Gandolfo, but in a voice feminine.

Then comes the realistic zone, sometimes autobiographical, sometimes comic, always political. And then the experimental novels focused on language. in the novel Alabaster vases, Bokhara rugs (1985) displays “a carefree expressiveness,” as one of its critics, Corina Mathieu (University of Nevada, Las Vegas), put it. In wonders (1994), everywhere (2002) and tomb of jaguars (2006), collects like rare stones the lost words of a nineteenth-century way of living inherited from her mother and namesake: the Rosario poet, painter and cultural manager Angélica de Arcal, whom she portrays in story of my mother (2004). From her husband, Sujer, she took the last name that differentiated her from her.

In Fable of the virgin and the fireman (Buenos Aires, De la Flor, 1993; Emecé, 2011), Angélica plunged into the local hell to denounce with enlightening truthfulness the trafficking of women in the Pichincha neighborhood at the beginning of the 20th century, rewriting the police genre from a feminism of equality . Aletta de Sylvas, in her essay “The city as a space for crime” (2006), analyzes this work, where the magical continues to appear through the Tarot cards in the subtitles. bad night and give birth female is from that corpus. In The girls (Emecé, 2016), insists a characteristic protagonist of her work: the ingenious and cunning heroine, who with a powerful sense of agency disarms oppression and transforms her world. Although society reduces them to dolls, they defend themselves by reestablishing themselves at all costs as subjects of action and rights. In that book there is also a story that is a pearl of the fantastic neighborhood located in the south.

His incredible novel Corkscrew (Rosario, Fundación Ross, 2011) wonderfully combines both aspects: an alternative time structure of science fiction -the figure that gives the book its title- is covered with the nostalgic details of an anachronistic intimate universe. Many female pens are evoked here: Colette, Olympe de Gouges, Christine de Pizan. Preciousness, in things and in vocabulary, is something that remains to be explored in Angélica Gorodischer’s literature. Her relationship with the bourgeois interior was ambivalent and she was bursting at the seams, in the voice of the oppressed. In her work, what she fascinates oppresses. The literary word was for her a political weapon with which to turn destinies and design new possibilities. Some of that she said in an interview in the mid-90s that she remains unpublished and unrecorded. I know that cassette is somewhere. I still owe her to read her last books: Treatment Diary (2011), The Ladies of Brenner Street (2012), orange stick (2014) and choir stories (2017). I want to say goodbye to her with a dream I had a year ago, from February 22 to 23, 2021.

I’m dining with a colleague in a writers’ diner, nothing fancy but comfortable, with wainscoting and warm, not garish, incandescent lights. There are other writers in the room. We are informed that a poet has died. I start to think that they are going to ask me for an obituary for the newspaper. After a while I found out that that same day, shortly after, Angélica Gorodischer passed away. I start to think about the work that is going to be to make two notes. I want to say goodbye to Angélica and ask where they are watching her. In a vestibule or gallery at the entrance of the room there is a small group of young people in their thirties, thirty something. The one who seems to be the best informed among them has a beard, glasses and a white shirt or sweater. The rest of the group are women, two or three. The one with the beard tells me that Angelica is in the British Cemetery and tells me that they are going there. Outside the restaurant there is a wide coastal avenue full of people and cars. On this side of the avenue there are some buildings on several levels, like at the exit of the Retiro Station. The low light is warm and reddish. I ask my colleague to take me in his car to see Angelica but he is sound asleep. He looks catatonic. I call him and he doesn’t wake up. He curls up under one of the architectural ledges and lies there. I hug him and shake him but he doesn’t react. He’s not dead, just fast asleep. Meanwhile, all the people are leaving. I look and there is no one on the avenue. Then I see that on the other side a row of catafalques emerges. There are about six, more or less. I cross the avenue, walk to the last one and discover that behind it is the entrance to the British Cemetery, where the funeral service in honor of Angelica has just finished. I meet the group of young people again, and the one with the beard confirms that the rite is over. A priest from another sect that is not Catholic, Anglican perhaps, has just given a speech in memory of Angelica. Very elegant ladies come out and I notice that they are satisfied, as if comforted. I’m sorry I missed the speech, because it would have been a consolation for me (only then did I notice my sadness), and I think that my clothes are not up to the occasion because they are informal, for a still life dinner and not for a wake. I stay in place feeling the godly and kind energy of the situation. That alone calms me down a bit. I get as close as I can to Angelica’s body, which is in a corner to my right, but before I see her I wake up.