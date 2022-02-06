Hideki Kamiya asks Phil Spencer to work together again

I’ve always been a very, very big fan of Fable; the cancellation of Legends and the closure of Lionhead Studios was a blow to me personally, and I think it’s one of the biggest shits that the Xbox division has made in its entire history. Closing a studio with so much talent and that was making a game to order; who also worked on an IP that was never announced…

However, and despite the closure of the English studio, there is a ‘thorn’ that many Xbox fans have nailed and that still hurts, the cancellation of Scalebound. The Platinum Games game looked like a scandal, but it ended up becoming a tortuous and expensive development that forced both parties to shelve it.

Scalebound isn’t coming back anytime soon.

We know that both parties were good, or at least that is what both Microsoft and Platinum have insisted on showing. But since then there has been no news of collaboration between the two. And in fact it does not seem that there will be any despite the fact that there were rumors of attempted purchase by the Americans.

The study has been receiving congratulations these days for the change of offices, or at least that is deduced from the photos shared by Kamiya. The fact is that one of the congratulations is from Phil Spencer, where he says “See you” and the corresponding bouquet of typical flowers. Seeing him, the creative has responded to Spencer in a tone that he would not know how to interpret if he is ironic or sincere:

Thank you Phil! Let’s work together again 😉

If you were as hopeful as I was that the dragon game would come back to life, I’m sorry to disappoint you because Hideki Kamiya himself has confirmed in a reply to this tweet that he is not working on it. The IP is from Microsoft, so the only way Scalebound could come to light would be for both parties to collaborate again.