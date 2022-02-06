Hemsworth takes the family to the filming of ‘Extraction 2’

Chris Hemsworth enjoy of the son’s visit the moment with the least adrenaline in the filming of ‘Extraction 2’ (Netflix) .

When Chris Hemsworth accepted the assignment to be Tyler Rake for Netflix I knew it was going to be a very busy shoot. The continuous action scenes and physical demands joined his usual training routine. So the recent visit of the family has served for the Australian to relax a little between so much energy.

For the second installment of ‘Extraction’ (Netflix), filming has been moved for a time to central Europe and other locations in the northern hemisphere. So the Hemsworth-Pataky family has moved from Oceania to share with the father the moments between mountains and icy places. There they have celebrated a part of their Christmas, they have received other relatives and they will continue until the shooting ends.

“On the set of ‘Extraction 2’ with my son enjoying the view. One of the few quiet moments we’ve had on this adrenaline-filled shoot!“, wrote Chris ‘Thor’ Hemsworth on his Instagram account with a photograph of one of the moments.

The first ‘Extraction’ movie (titled ‘Tyler Rake’ in Spain) was a success for Netflix, so they decided to extend the story. The second installment will also feature the actor adam bessaalthough the opponents of Chris Hemsworth they will be armenian mobsters.

The second installment of the Tyler Rake story will have some changes from the first. On initial delivery, based on the graphic novel ‘City’, a mercenary was in charge of saving a son of a trafficker. The action scenes devised by Sam Hargrave (chief stuntman for some Marvel movies) and Joe Russo (director of several films of the avengers).

