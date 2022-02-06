He released the medical part of Sebastián Cáceres after injury against Atlético San Luis

The injury of Sebastian Caceres It was one of the many bad ‘tragedies’ for him. America this Saturday night at the colossus of Saint Ursula in a 2-3 loss to Athletic Saint Louis.

The Uruguayan defender was injured in the 31st minute and was taken for evaluation and immediately left the field. The Eagles They released the medical report reporting that it is a grade 3 right acromioclavicular dislocation.

Medical part: Sebastián Cáceres Club América informs that the player had a grade 3 right acromioclavicular dislocation, which will have a treatment indicated by the specialist. The recovery time is according to its evolution.#SOMOSAMERICA — Club America (@ClubAmerica) February 6, 2022

“The America club reports that the player had a grade 3 right acromioclavicular dislocation, which will have a treatment indicated by the specialist”, reported the Eagles from your Twitter account.

“The recovery time is according to its evolution,” added the group of Coapa.

Jorge MereSpanish reinforcement for this season, was in charge of replacing Caceresmaking a hasty debut.

