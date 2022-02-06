He raised 4 Libertadores and now sounds like he will be Solari’s replacement in America

The DT that the America board would have in mind to replace Solari

February 05, 2022 10:25 p.m.

Santiago Solari not sure in the America, especially due to the series of defeats that the azulcrema team has had and that the board does not see favorably. El Nido could change coaches if Solari doesn’t straighten out the path.

The Coapa inmate talks about three folders she has Santiago Baths in case the Argentine coach leaves El Nido. According to TUDN, leaving Santiago Solarithe directive would look for a winning DT.

In Argentina would be the one who could be the new coach of the America. Is about Guillermo Barros Schelotto who after his failure with the Paraguayan team, could decline from said team and accept the offer of the azulcremas.

How much would the arrival of Barros Schelotto cost America?

The Argentine coach could arrive as a free agent in March, because has a contract with Paraguay until the culmination of the South American qualifiers. In terms of salary, it is very similar to what you earn. Santiago Solariso there would be no problem for the four-time winner of the Libertadores Cup with Boca Juniors in his player stage.