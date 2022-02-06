Harry Potter: 10 Characters That Conquered Fans That Only Appear In A Movie | Harry Potter movies nnda nnlt | FAME

“Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”, the HBO Max special that celebrates 20 years since the premiere of the first film in the saga, brought together its protagonists Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who recalled anecdotes that they lived during the recordings of the movies and that caused fans to remember their favorite characters again.

As is known, the saga consists of eight films: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Part 2. All were box office successes and remain in the memory of fans.

Throughout the saga we met a large number of characters, the central ones appeared in each installment, while only a few managed to have an impact in their only appearance on screen. Some were evil, some were hilarious, and some played a pivotal role in the overall story. Here are 10 characters that only appeared once and conquered the public, according to Screenrant.

The “Harry Potter” saga was one of the most viewed since 2001. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

10 HARRY POTTER CHARACTERS THAT ONLY APPEAR IN ONE MOVIE

1. MRS. FIGG

He appeared in the movie “The Order of the Phoenix” when he surprised Harry by showing up after he fought the Dementors. She actually knew about the wizarding world and it turns out she was a squib who even knew Dumbledore. She caused some funny moments, especially when she acted as a witness in Harry’s trial.

2. VICTOR KRUM

Viktor Krum appeared in Goblet of Fire. He played a bigger role than just participating in the Quidditch tournament when he entered into a romantic relationship with Hermione. His role managed to promote the romantic possibility of Ron and Hermione. On top of that, he has a terrifying role to play in the final task while under the Imperius Curse.

3. RUFUS SCRIMGEOUR

Rufus Scrimgeour appeared in Deathly Hallows Part 1. As the new Minister for Magic, he had the difficult task of taking over after Cornelius Fudge failed his post so badly following Voldemort’s return. Unfortunately, he wasn’t around for long, though he did manage to make his mark in the scene where he gives Harry, Ron, and Hermione the items Dumbledore left for them.

4. LADY HOOCH

Madam Hooch only appeared in Philosopher’s Stone. This character was played by Zoë Wanamaker, a veteran actress who refused to return to the sequels after saying the producers were underpaying the actors. Considering his main role was teaching children to fly, he wouldn’t have done much more than officiate Quidditch in later movies. However, he made an impact in his solo appearance.

The stories adapted to the cinema from JK Rowling’s books became one of the most important film franchises in recent years (Photo: Warner Bros.)

5. PROFESSOR QUIRRELL

Professor Quirinus Quirrell appeared in Philosopher’s Stone. He is a mild-mannered man who often stuttered and seemed like a coward. No one suspected that he was the person Harry would face at the end of the movie. The idea that Voldemort had been living in his head was pretty terrifying and only added to the fact that he was a threat.

6. XENOPHYL LOVEGOOD

Xenophilius Lovegood appeared in The Deathly Hallows Part 1, meeting Harry for the first time at the wedding at the beginning of the film. His big scene came later when Harry, Ron, and Hermione came up to him while searching for Horcruxes. He is devastated by the danger Luna is in and it becomes clear when he talks to the trio.

7. BARTY CROUCH JR.

Barty Crouch Jr. appears in Goblet of Fire. The reveal of his identity came off well, as it was a crucial part of Voldemort being able to return to his true form, making him one of the most successful villains in the franchise.

8. ABERFORTH DUMBLEDORE

Aberforth Dumbledore appeared in The Deathly Hallows Part 2 saving Harry, Ron and Hermione when they were in serious trouble in Hogsmeade. Although he protested that fighting was useless at the time, he helped the heroes and had contact with Neville and others at Hogwarts, showing that he had some fighting left in him after all.

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

9. Gilderoy Lockhart

Gilderoy Lockhart appeared in Chamber of Secrets, where he was given a lot of screen time to really develop in a way other unique characters didn’t. He let viewers know that something was wrong with this guy. He wasn’t pure evil, but he was a fraud who didn’t deserve his fame. Kenneth Branagh gave a masterful performance as Lockhart that is among the funniest in the franchise.

10. CEDRIC DIGGORY

Robert Pattinson played Cedric Diggory in “Goblet of Fire,” the character only debuted in the fourth film, as he was apparently a top student at Hogwarts. She also proved to be a good person who was willing to help Harry at all times. His death was arguably the most tragic of the series.