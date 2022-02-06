Hamilton heartthrob: Rihanna, Nicky Minaj and all the romances of the British

Lewis Hamilton He is not only one of the best drivers in Formula One, the Briton has also been able to conquer great celebrities, since the heartbreaker has been one of the lucky ones to have as a “partner” Rihanna or Nicki minaj Come in other romances.

The race of hamilton In 2007 it was not the only thing that began, but also his love success among the famous celebrities and the world of entertainment; singers, and models have been the romances of the Mercedes driver.

The British pilot has a fortune of around 300 million euros, that’s not counting his real estate or fleet of vehicles, which is why he can afford to invite any celebrity out.

Who have been the romances of Lewis Hamilton?

One of his first romances he had Lewis Hamilton is her compatriot Danielle Lloyd, who became Miss England in 2004, Miss Great Britain in 2016 before being able to participate in the fifth edition of Big Brother Celebrity.

Lotta Hintsa, who was also Miss Finland and the daughter of a McLaren doctor, was one of the romances with which she was related to hamilton, but some time later it was Hintsa herself who declared that they were just friends. She also had a fleeting love affair with Vivian Burkhardt, who represented the Granada Caribe in the 2007 Miss World pageant.

But one of the relationships Lewis Hamilton The one he held the longest was with Nicole Schrezinger, with whom he lasted until 2016, she is a member of The Pussycat Dolls and a television personality, perhaps what made them break up was that for the British, his priorities were always racing.

After his breakup with the American artist, hamilton found refuge with RihannaIn fact, for a while they were inseparable and despite the fact that “we’re just friends” always existed, the truth is that they could be seen flirting in Barbados and New York.

In the middle of 2018, Nicki Minaj He moved his fans on radio shows and also on Ellen DeGeneres, since there he revealed at that time his supposed romance with someone very important in F1. Although she never openly revealed her name, she was later seen with Lewis Hamilton at New York Fashion Week.

Although there are more names with which they have been related to hamiltonone of them is Rita Ora, the models Barbara Palvin, who is the ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber and the current girlfriend of Dylan Sprouse, Winnie Harlow, Sofia Richie, Gigi Hadid and even Kendall Jenner herself.

