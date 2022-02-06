Haas unveils F1’s first single-seater of 2022

Load the audio player

The Haas team presented its car for the 2022 season of Formula 1, the first with the new regulations that simplify aerodynamics to the maximum to improve the number of overtaking and the spectacle on the track.

Know the date of the rest of the presentations of the F1 team:

The American team unveiled the appearance of its VF-22 at twelve o’clock in the morning in Spanish time, something they were not used to, because on several occasions throughout their short life in the Great Circus they revealed their car in the pitlane of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, a few minutes before to go out on the track for the pre-season tests.

This will be the seventh Banbury car, the first under the new regulations that Formula 1 will face in 2022, with a view to improving the amount of overtaking and the spectacle, and will continue with the same nomenclature with which it began back in 2016 (VF-16), modifying only the number of the year.

Haas will repeat the driver line-up, with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, who already have a course of experience in the top category, so making mistakes similar to 2021 can cause the team to continue sinking on the grid.

The German, son of the seven-time world champion Michael, will try to continue his apprenticeship in Formula 1 with the invaluable support of Ferrari, a structure that helped him in the lower categories, although the Guenther Steinerboss of the Haas team, always stated that having the Maranello team behind him was never key to his signing.

The Russian, for his part, will start 2022 with the intention of changing the mind of the paddock, since mazepin he put in abysmal performances in his debut year, but saw a slight improvement heading into the final grands prix.

The Kannapolis team surprised everyone when they announced the presentation date of this car, and they became the first to show, through virtual images, what the new Formula 1 will look like.

It only remains to be seen how the VF-22 will perform on the asphalt, but we will have to wait until next February 23, when the ten teams go out to roll in the pre-season tests in Barcelona.

Haas VF-22 one/one Photo by: Haas F1 Team