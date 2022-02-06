‘Guitar Hero’ ‘best player’ in the world was caught cheating on nearly 100 videos by completing ‘impossible’ songs

‘Guitar Hero’ continues to be very popular today through ‘Clone Hero’, a PC version that is compatible with guitars designed for the game. Within that community we have Schmooey, considered the best player in the world for the skill shown in playing songs at absurd speeds.

Over the years the player managed earn different rewards through challenges that collected money from the community to challenge expert players to complete the song.

Through a video from Karl Jobst’s channel, Schmooey’s last few months are compiled a bit, showing his exploits and leaving many doubts in some of his brands.

One of the controversies appeared in June 2020 when he played the “Madness March Kamikaze” combo, where on his webcam you could not notice much because of the darkness, but on his microphone you could hear the speed at which he pressed the buttons. That audio was compared to that of the Archwk player, noting that, from the sound of his hitting, the speed at which he played the guitar was much higher than Schmooey’s.

The great controversy appeared on December 15, 2021, when playing the complete combo of “9 patterns of eternal pain”, considered one of the most complicated songs, completing it perfectly.

Analyzing that clip, you could see in slow motion that the buttons I pressed were not the same as the ones that appeared in the game. At the end of the song, the statistics were shown on the screen, but it was noted for a couple of seconds that it was a video running in Windows Media Player.

That clip caused different users to confront the player in a Discord call, accusing him of cheating. Schmooey initially defended himself against the accusations, but after a few minutes of pressure he ended up confessing that some of his videos were fake.

Searching through the different videos of Schmooey they discovered that there were almost 100 clips where i was cheatingfrom splicing images to having the game play at a slower pace, while speeding up the video to make it look “natural”.

Schmooey ended up posting a video on January 15, apologizing. At the end removed all videos from his YouTube channel, closed his social networks and noted that he decided to return all the rewards he earned over the years.

Image | Marco Gomes