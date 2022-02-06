Guillermo del Toro confesses that there is a decision he made in his career that he regrets

Director William of the Bull He enjoys great fame and recognition worldwide, due to his excellent work and the monsters he has created with his imagination, however, like every filmmaker, there is a decision he regrets.

In 2007, when he was working on the production of Hellboy II: The Golden Army (Hellboy II: The Golden Army) received a great offer that would have changed the Mexican director’s career and at the same time would have allowed him to develop all the monsters he would have wanted, however, he declined the proposal.

It all started when in August 2006, Universal Pictures acquired the sequel to hell boy, with the intention of financing and distributing the film. That same year, but in October, Of bull premiered in The Pan’s Labyrintha film that received six nominations for the awards Oscarof which he won three.

With this success, the Mexican director received the attention and trust of the studio, to the extent that they proposed directing the Dark Universeand at the time they offered him several projects for him to be in charge of, but, for a strange reason that Guadalajara himself does not know, he ended up saying no.

“The only thing I regret not doing anything in my entire life was in 2007. Universal Pictures offered me, in an incredibly smooth and beautiful way, if I wanted to take control of the Dark Universe. And they gave me the reins of several projects, but I didn’t do them. It’s something I regret. What’s more, it’s the only thing I regret to date, “he said in 2017 del torowho was promoting his film the shape of water (the Shape of Toilet).

The Dark Universe was presented with great actors. Photo: Archive

All fans of the director would have been pleased and happy to see his work in the Dark Universeeven their participation would have prevented the release of two films that were responsible for burying this ambitious project of Universal Pictures: Dracula. the untold legend (2014) and The Mummy (2017). Despite the fact that the first one made profits of 217 million dollars, the story received harsh criticism. While the second film, which starred Tom Cruisewould have collected 407 million dollars at the box office, although it was later learned that the figures would have been inflated so as not to show the failure.

Although when the Dark Universe there was talk of the participation of renowned actors such as Russell Crowe, Javier Bardem, Johnny Depp Y Tom Cruisethe two films that were released were not so forceful to continue with its development, even, Depp left the project The invisible mana film that premiered in 2020 and received good reviews, in addition to earnings of 130 million dollars, when only 7 million were used for its production.

In the end, the directors, producers and actors who would be part of the Dark Universe they abandoned the projects and even the offices would be empty. This could be blamed on del torobut the truth is that no, because the Mexican’s career has been so fruitful, that it has given him several awards Oscar.

