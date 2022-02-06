GPO appreciates participation in consultation on fertilizer plant

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- In GPO fertilizer plant We congratulate ourselves for the civilized, orderly and peaceful manner in which the referendum proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to determine the construction of the GPO fertilizer plant, said Brenda Norzagaray, official spokeswoman for Gas y Petroquímica de Occidente.

At a press conference, the GPO official congratulated the society of northern Sinaloa for the behavior and willingness it had when leaving and being part of this exercise in participatory democracy that the new times establish.

Above all, because it was a participatory example due to the high influx that there was in the voting tables, which marked a milestone in this type of exercise, since, according to official information published on the participacionsocial.gob.mx page, of the Secretary of the Interior, 13.08 percent of the inhabitants of the 11 unions where the process took place voted.

Read more: Announcement of the 20th edition of the Los Mochis International Book Fair

He added that, through their participation, they decided the future of the municipality of Ahome and the entire region, with what will be the most important private investment in the country, which opens a path of hope, development and progress.

“At GPO, the fertilizer plant, we have placed our trust in the right decision of the inhabitants of Ahome, El Fuerte, and Guasave, because we are convinced that our project will generate a new pole of industrial development that this region has waited for decades.”

He explained that today, more than ever, “our commitment is to respond to the trust that Sinaloa society has placed in our project, which will allow us to promote the generation of jobs with a high salary profile.”

The GPO official explained that the scope of this project will allow the entire regional economy to benefit, because it will boost practically all the productive sectors, and will allow the hiring of at least 2,500 direct jobs and generate around 15,000 indirect ones. with an investment of 100 billion pesos over the next 10 years.

He reiterated his gratitude to society for its high participation, since through his vote he declared yes to the fertilizer plant, which reflects the high degree of commitment that Sinaloans have with development and is their contribution so that Sinaloa Go well.

“We also appreciate the high performance of the federal, state and municipal authorities to guarantee the security and healthy development of this democratic exercise, as well as the Ministry of the Interior, in charge of organizing and carrying out this popular consultation.”

He thanked each and everyone who in one way or another took part in this exercise in participatory democracy, as well as those who decided to go out and do their bit so that GPO can build, in the coming years, the most modern and safe world, which will guarantee safe and sustainable development.

He also highlighted the role of the citizen committee in monitoring this process in the

30 participation tables in the eight receiverships from Ahome, three from Guasave (Juan José Ríos, Cotines and Leyva Solano) and one from El Fuerte (Mochicahui).

Brenda Norzagaray referred that, on the same page of the Interior, the figures indicate that

39 thousand 753 citizens participated in this process, with a vote of 30 thousand 059 people for the yes to the fertilizer plant, of those people who are in favor of investment and development, against 9 thousand 402 who expressed a no to the project and 292 invalid votes.

In the urban area, 67 percent of the participants in the consultation voted yes, while in the rural area the figure increased to 80 percent, with 19.2 percent against, being Higuera de Zaragoza, an area eminently agricultural, the one with the greatest participation, with 2,755 opinions.

In Topolobampo, yes won by a differential of 10 percent against those who oppose the fertilizer plant, since, of the 2,268 opinions, 54.5 percent did so in support of GPO, against 44.5 percent who said no to the development and industrialization process of the port.

Read more: They will not allow the unloading of OP Ecology trucks in containers in Los Mochis

He referred that the results can be verified in participacionciudadana.gob.mx, where the table comes with the report of each one of the receiving tables of the vote.