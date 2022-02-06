Gigi Hadid hints that Rihanna is having twins

Rihanna responds privately to a fan who tells her about her possible pregnancy.

Rumors about Rihanna’s pregnancy had been circulating on social networks for months, until this week what all fans already knew was confirmed: the singer is expecting her first child with ASAP Rocky. It was RiRi herself who revealed the good news with an incredible pose that soon went viral. After keeping it a secret for a long time, the artist from Barbados already wanted to show off her tummy and days later she published a photo of it on her Instagram account, giving rise to a wave of congratulations.

Gigi Hadid wanted to publicly congratulate the singer, and she did so with a comment that did not exactly go unnoticed. The model, with all the good intentions in the world, wrote the following: “three angels”, a message that made all fans think that the singer was expecting twins. Days later, and given the repercussion her words caused, she was forced to qualify them, making it clear that she was not referring to that. That is to say, that the three angels was for Rihanna, the future baby and ASAP Rocky.

“Just found out about this commotion. I meant rih/rocky/baby lol,” the model wrote in the post. The one that has messed up!

Rihanna’s pregnancy is giving a lot to talk about on social networks, giving rise to many memes. There are all kinds of them, from those who imagine what Rihanna’s son will be like, those who speculate on Drake’s reaction to finding out and, of course, there are also those who refer to the desperation of fans for not having new music from the artist during these months of pregnancy.

Anyway, we will be very attentive in case Rihanna publishes more photos of her pregnant belly. What a thrill!

