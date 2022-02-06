Gigi Hadid hints that Rihanna could be expecting twins

barely a week ago Rihanna surprised the whole world wearing his huge pregnant belly, showing that the pregnancy is very advanced… or perhaps that it is a multiple pregnancy. Thousands of fans have reached that conclusion as a result of a mysterious comment that the model Gigi Hadid left in the profile of the singer.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky They have been in a romantic relationship since 2018, but they did not confirm their romance until last year. Since then, the wedding rumors have not stopped being present, however, what was not in anyone’s mind was that the singer of ‘Love on the Brain’ was going to be expecting her first baby.

Stir in social networks

When the news broke, many users “recriminated” him that she hadn’t put out new music because she was pregnant or wasn’t going to do it because she was too busy with the baby.

The truth is that the artist has been focused on other projects and businesses, and It’s been a while since he released new music. His last album was ‘ANTI’, published in 2016.

Multiple pregnancy?

The point is that Rihanna She published a photo on her social networks of her tummy, and there were many who left comments to congratulate her on the good news. However, there was a phrase that raised the suspicions of all users.

It was Gigi Hadid, the one that put: “Three Angels”, along with emojis of faces crying with emotion. This comment sparked speculation on social networks, since in the publication that the artist uploaded, she and her little belly simply appear.





Gigi Hadid Commentary | Instagram

Therefore, there are now many who they think Rihanna could be expecting twins. However, many others simply say that “three angels” The ones Gigi was referring to were ASAP Rocky, Rihanna and the baby.

