Tango Gameworks is preparing for the arrival of its next game during the next month. The company, which belongs to Bethesda Game Studios, entered the Xbox ecosystem after the acquisition of Bethesda. However, Microsoft has respected the previously established contracts, which have led to the title not being released on Xbox.

Now, Ghostwire Tokyo director talks about coming to Xbox, which seems to have more to do with “when” than anything else. Shinji Mikami, head of the study and director of the title, has explained this in a recent interview with VG247.

Ghostwire: Tokyo started out as The Evil Within 3 before becoming a new IP

Mikami has communicated that “they will surely have something for Xbox” in the future, regarding Ghostwire Tokyo. Most likely, although the manager cannot announce anything clearly due to the current exclusivity contact with Sony, he will refer to the arrival of the title when it ends. This practice is not strange, since something very similar has happened with Deathloop, which is also expected to arrive on Xbox when its temporary exclusivity contract ends.

Ghostwire Tokyo Director Talks Coming to Xbox

Ghostwire Tokyo will be released on March 25, 2022.