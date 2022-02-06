Get romantic with these movies that talk about soulmates

February 14 is coming, Valentine’s Day and if you still don’t have a definite plan to celebrate it, you could well spend a romantic evening with some of the movies that talk about the soulmates.

So bring out your most romantic side and enjoy some tapes that will make you sigh and daydream.

4 movies where soul mates meet

On this occasion we will talk about 4 romantic comedy movies that have stolen sighs and conquered the hearts of viewers and at this time is a good time to relive them, you can surely enjoy them on some digital platforms.

In the films that we quote below they have the common denominator of soul mates, who despite being in a different world are predetermined to meetto overcome obstacles to be together, that is, their existence makes the impossible possible, there are even cases of telepathy and that they live in different times, but they manage to overcome everything.

And that for love, nothing is impossible, so let’s dream and start our imagination.

In Your Eyes (2014)

We begin our cinematographic journey with In Your Eyeswhich is about a fantasy romance, where telepathy plays a very important role.

And it is that the protagonists Rebecca and Dylan (Zoe Kazan) and Dylan (Michael Stahl-David), although they live in different worlds, they can hear, see and feel the other person.

Time will help make their romance possible.

Romeo and Juliet (2013)

Just seeing the title reminds us of the love and tragedy experienced by the protagonists, who felt they found their soul mate.

Romeo and Juliet is a classic William Shakespeare, where the couple lives a tragic romance.

Romeo and Juliet is starring Douglas Booth; ‎Hailee Steinfeld‎.

The Lucky One (2012)

In this film, The Lucky One, starring Zac Efron and Taylor Schillin It’s about a war veteran who, when on active duty and during a mission in Iraq, finds a picture of a smiling young woman, and his luck begins to change and he believes that it has become his amulet.

He takes it everywhere and believes that the photo has helped him stay alive, upon his return to the United States, after a series of fortuitous events he meets the girl in the photo and they end up in romance.

The Lake House (2006)

An American romantic drama is The Lake Housea film starring Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves, where the story intrigues the characters who began to communicate by mail.

A series of events occur and letters are sent, they realize that they both live in the same place, but two years apart.

But several situations happen that make them meet at the same time.

These are some titles that you can enjoy to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

