Germán Ortega seeks to remove taboo in hair grafting

Four thousand hair follicles were extracted from German Ortega from the back of his neck to make a donation to the front of his head, where for five years, he had been noticing significant loss.

The comedian decided to document his process of capillary graft publicly on his Instagram account with the intention of breaking the male taboo around this action. He mentions that many national and international celebrities have done it without mentioning it.

“I did it to gain a bit of confidence, which I was already losing, in itself I have always been a very insecure person, but always original, from the moment I draw my eyes, although everyone finds it strange a man with eyes like that, I like how I look, I feel that they stand out more and if I feel comfortable, I do it”, said Ortega in an interview with THE UNIVERSAL.

The actor went to have this procedure done on January 3, 2022 on the recommendation of some mutual friends between him and his brother, also a comedian. freddy ortega. With his example, he hopes to be an inspiration for those men who are undecided about this aesthetic procedure.

Since last year, he was interested in implementing this change, but it was not until his job allowed him to, because he had a 10-day vacation, that he decided to perform the necessary care for the operation, which lasted nine hours. In his post, he received from praise to strong criticism, with which he assures, he has learned to deal.

“Life is teaching you not to waste time answering people who are not even documented and without sounding arrogant, people point out your flaws because they affect your virtues, that’s why they attack you… Strong character is shown when you don’t react to insults and there I take it, I feel very good, the thing is that I liked it, “he said.

At 53 years old, Germán has decided to go against what they say in the comments of his publications, such as having more hair “he will lose his personality”, so he prioritizes his aspirations.

“I don’t imagine myself bald, although once in a characterization they put me like that and I thought: ‘well, I prefer that to showing my halo’, but when they told me that I was a candidate for the graft, I said, ‘okay'”.

He clarifies that the process has a cost such as that of a plastic surgery, although he did not pay for it monetarily, but with advertising to the specialized clinic where he performed it. After undergoing a second procedure on the back of his neck, he will finally see the result by the end of the year, which he hopes will help visibly decrease his age.

“They have said: ‘well, didn’t you have money?’ and things like that. I do not have to give explanations, but I am going to give them: it is an exchange and the doctor Enrique Orozco He’s treating me.”

“I am taking care of myself and I am also showing without qualms how I am doing, many would be embarrassed to show how it looks now, not me,” he said.

How was the hair transplant process of German Ortega?

-The surgery lasted nine hours.

-With injections they anesthetized the donor part and the beneficiary part of the head (nape and front part).

-They shaved the back of his neck and extracted follicle by follicle, in total there were 4 thousand grafted units.

-During the process he did not feel any pain. “It didn’t hurt so much that I fell asleep,” she said.

Recovery:

-Three weeks of rest, so that nothing touched the follicles.

-During five days he was cured and could not wash, then he did it with a sponge and without receiving the water directly (as in the shower).

-The first three days they asked him to sleep sitting up to avoid contact with the treated area.

-Due to the anesthesia his forehead swelled up and then his eyes, but it was only a matter of waiting for it to go down.

-You cannot perform physical activity for at least 21 days.

“It is a treatment that I recommend, but it requires a lot of discipline and doing what the doctor tells you,” says Ortega, who is currently in the season of “El tenorio comedian” at the Aldama Theater, where he already uses wigs very carefully to their characters.

In addition, he will embark on a stand-up tour with the show “Mascabrones que never”, which he performs with his brother Freddy and will begin recording a fifth and sixth season of his television show “Relatos macabrones”, which is currently broadcast on Las Estrellas. .

Other celebrities who have had a hair treatment:

Hector Suarez Gomis

John Travolta

Antonio Balderas

Mel Gibson

Kevin Costner

Nicolas Cage

