From Salmerón to Jesusa and the desire to reincarnate as Rihanna’s baby, in the memes of the week

This week, the diplomatic tantrum of AMLO by Embassy of Mexico in Panama climbed to new levels: not only did he retire Pedro Salmeron and proposed to Jesusa Rodriguez instead, also the President of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, demanded respect from López Obrador after declaring that the Panamanian foreign minister had acted as the “holy inquisition” by denying the approval of the historian.

On the other hand, the president has already put an end to the controversy over his son’s luxury house in Houston, arguing that they own it because his daughter-in-law has money. The answer left many dissatisfied and gave others the opportunity to create memes on social networks.

At the shows, news of Rihanna’s pregnancy and a Twitter thread exposing Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s stormy relationship went viral with ease.

Rihanna is pregnant

The week began with positive news: singer Rihanna announced her pregnancy.

The Barbados native caused a stir with the photo shoot where she showed off her belly, wearing a vintage Chanel outfit and posing alongside her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

Fans of the also businesswoman not only joked about wanting to reincarnate as her son, they also noticed something inevitable: Rihanna is likely to continue without releasing new music, a “drought” that her followers have been dealing with since 2016.

Rihanna: Showing us her pregnancy.

The fans: pic.twitter.com/YusYAu5yGC – Luisillo (@luisillohdz) January 31, 2022

They remove Pedro Salmerón, but propose Jesusa Rodríguez

Pedro Salmerón gave in to media pressure and sent a letter to inform President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that he refused to be Mexico’s ambassador to Panama.

The historian is accused of sexual harassment by ITAM students and by members of Morena, for which the Panamanian Foreign Ministry had already expressed its disagreement with Salmerón’s candidacy.

“We proposed him for ambassador of Panama and as if it were the holy inquisition, the minister or chancellor of Panama was dissatisfied because they disagreed at ITAM. We are going to make them aware of the document that he sent, that he did not know, but now I already have it and that he asked us not to send the approval request,” AMLO said in the morning conference on February 1.

Instead, now the president proposes Jesusa Rodríguez, “let’s see if the Government of Panama accepts her, I don’t think the president of Panama is aware, I think this has more to do with the chancellor,” said López Obrador.

President Laurentino Cortizo expressed last Friday his support for Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes and demanded respect from the Mexican government.

“The Panamanian foreign minister is a great professional, she has my full support and all my respect,” said Cortizo when asked about the matter at a public event in the city of Colón (Caribbean).

“Respect is earned, and that is what we demand, both from the president of Mexico and from any other country. We are respectful, and we expect the same from any other country,” settled the Panamanian president.

“Apparently the lady has money”: AMLO’s justification for her son’s controversy

Last week, the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola, Latinus and Mexicans against Corruption exhibited the luxuries abroad with which José Ramón López Beltrán, eldest son of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who promotes austerity, lives.

AMLO addressed the scandal in his morning conference on January 31, where he declared that his son’s case could not be compared to the controversial White House of Enrique Peña Nieto and Angélica Rivera, since his daughter-in-law is the one with money.

“My children have no influence in this government, no contract is given to anyone recommended (…). In the case of my son’s marriage to Carolyn Adams, “it is difficult to get involved” because apparently the lady has money and has nothing to do with the government, neither a contract nor a recommendation, we are not the same, “he said.

Candlemas day

This week, Candlemas Day was celebrated, a celebration that is part of the Catholic Church, but in Mexico some pre-Hispanic rites were combined.

On this day, not only are tamales eaten, but Baby Jesus is presented to the church, as part of the Jewish tradition of presenting babies 40 days after birth.

During the evangelization, they took advantage of the fact that some ceremonies were held in Mesoamerica, which coincided in February with the well-known tradition of preparing and eating tamales.

The thread about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Among the news about AMLO’s son, the diplomatic crisis between Mexico and Panama, the tensions between Russia and Ukraine and other politically weighty issues, there was information that circulated and caught the attention of many: the Twitter thread that exposed in detail the stormy relationship of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

Beyond showing a new perspective on the dysfunctional couple’s 10-year romance, what caught the most attention was its length, as the Twitter user very carefully broke down each date of the long relationship and each letter of the songs of Miley Cyrus.

fjb