from problem child to star

The actor is the youngest of nine siblings, he had a complicated adolescence and before becoming an actor, he devoted himself to his other passion, music.

He has been a rapper, an entrepreneur, a producer, a Calvin Klein model, he has had his own reality show and, of course, he has succeeded as an actor. Mark Wahlberg has had many lives. But his success is even more valuable when you consider the relatively humble beginnings from which he started. Wahlberg has worked very hard to establish himself as the undisputed star that he is today.

Mark is the youngest in a really large Catholic family. He has nine siblings, so it is possible that throughout his childhood he never wore a single item of clothing (as those who come from families with several siblings well know).

To make it even more complicated for you, some of your siblings are actors and singers and became famous at a very young age. In Donnie’s case, he was one of the members of the successful 90s group New Kids on the Block. Mark was part of it at first, but ended up leaving it because the rehearsal routine was too hard for him.

The relationship of his parents, Alma and Donald, also did not help Mark’s childhood to be somewhat uneventful. On many occasions, they had big fights that ended up leading to a divorce in 1982 that altered the lives of their children.

At that time, Mark was only 11 years old and with a somewhat scattered parental care, he began to look for the support in the streets that he had difficulty finding at home. As reported on the web The Smoking Gun, Mark got together with bad company and in 1986 he was accused of assaulting some black youths to whom he had also dedicated some sexist insults.

It was not the only incident of racist aggression in which he was involved. In 1988 he assaulted a man of Vietnamese origin, was arrested, discovered that he was under the influence of drugs and spent 45 days in prison.

Prison was a turning point in Mark’s life. She realized that she didn’t want her life to be the way it had been. So with the help of his brother Donnie, who was already very well established in the world of music, he created Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

The thing works like a charm. Donnie produced the band’s first record, Music for the People, which included the song “Good Vibrations” which reached number 1 on the Billboard chart in October 1991. Music for the People went platinum in January 1992.

Following this success in music, Calvin Klein called him to pose in his boxer shorts and it wasn’t long before Mark heard the performance call. His fame at that time helped him quickly land good roles. In 1993, he starred with Danny de Vito in the film A poet among recruits, which was his first role in a major film project.

In 1997, he consolidated his status as a movie star by starring in the hit boogie nights, where he played a young man who got into the Californian porn industry of the 70s. Meanwhile, his musical career began to be forgotten.

After the successes of Planet of the Apes Y The italian job, the actor earned so much money that he took the step to produce his own content. His first major production was the HBO series Entourage, inspired by Wahlberg’s own story when he came to Hollywood.

Now, with countless hits behind him and his years as a juvenile delinquent long forgotten, Wahlberg is a laid-back family man with incredible exercise discipline. His early mornings became legendary after revealing his regular schedule on Instagram.

With a few important projects for this 2022, such as the film Stu, in which he will appear alongside Mel Gibson, produced by himself, and a restaurant chain, Wahlburgers, with more than 50 establishments, the actor shows that a tough childhood does not have to be synonymous with failure.

