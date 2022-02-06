Since its debut in the 1990s, Friends has been ranking among the top spots on NBC television thanks to its impeccable plot, full of comedy. Thanks to its success, great television stars made their cameo, however, it was recently known that Justin Timberlake rejected his role on the set.

February 06, 2022 7:12 p.m.

At its premiere on September 22, 1994, friends became the program to follow at the time, everyone wanted to dress and look like Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), and it is that, this comedy of NBC follows the story of a group of best friends from New York City, starring Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, matthew perry, Lisa Kudrow Y Matt LeBlanc.

Friends: For this reason Justin Timberlake rejected a relevant role within the cast

However, despite having a cast of professional actors as main characters, its cast was also made up of guest stars from the beginning. Throughout the 10 seasons of this comedy, the list of stars who wanted to participate for friends was growing more and more.

big names like Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Reese witherspoon Y George Clooney appeared in friends. Additionally, Academy Award-winning actor, charlton heston, also made a cameo appearance in one of the episodes. He also did it in 2001, the then actor of Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt.

Although after that strange appearance the well-known actors divorced, Aniston recently revealed in an interview that her ex-husband was one of the guest stars on the show, “Mr. Pitt was wonderful.” However, despite these recognized names, there was also a big name wanting to be part of a cameo from friendsHowever, he ended up rejecting it.

It was in the late 1990s that an international star chose to turn down the role in the drama. With this act it was shown that although great celebrities wanted to be part of the cast, not all of them made the cut. In an interview in the past, in honor of the 20th anniversary of friendsit was known that the singer Justin Timberlake he was turned down for a cameo.

The production did not have a good role to Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake was turned down for a cameo

Since then, many have wondered why the superstar singer failed to appear on the comedy NBC? Apparently it was all because he didn’t fit right in friends. According to Kauffman’s words, this is how he approached the case: “We got a call that Justin Timberlake wanted to do the show.”

When the producers met with Justin Timberlake to discuss the brainstorm they had in mind, co-creator David Crane he noted that in the end, “they didn’t have a good part for him”. So were Kauffman’s words about the missed opportunity: