Former Rayados striker explodes on social networks after elimination
The elimination of the Rayados de Monterrey in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup,
falling 1-0 to Egypt’s Al-Ahly
has convulsed social networks in Mexico.
Particularly on Twitter, words and phrases related to Monterrey residents have occupied 14 of the top 20 positions among trends of our country.
Shortly after one in the afternoon this Saturday, February 5, the name of Rayados occupied the first position, followed by: Aguirre, Maxi, Pizarro, Romo, Out Vasco, Janssen, Tigres, Funes, Campbell, failure, Davino, el Vasco and national shame.
Carreño regretted Rayados’ performance
Likewise, it was not only fans who took advantage of this space to let off steam, so did a former Gang player.
It’s about the forward Abraham Dario Carreno who published different comments criticizing the actions of the group directed by Javier Aguirre.
In the first place, the footballer regretted that those from the Sultana del Norte could not “raise a good center”.
That they can’t raise a good center for you!! 🤦🏻🤦🏻
– Dario Carreño 13 (@d_carreno13) February 5, 2022
Subsequently, he referred to the disadvantages of no longer having an element such as Carlos Rodriguez, who left Cruz Azul in the last transfer market in exchange for Luis Romo.
What is missing from a player like @CharlyRdz play you forward!! What breaks the lines!
– Dario Carreño 13 (@d_carreno13) February 5, 2022
Similarly, Carreño also interacted with different users who replied to his tweets. When one of them recognized that his generation had a greater dedication, he replied that he had “more players than figures”.
Abraham Darío Carreño played for the northern team between 2007 and 2013, period in which he could dispute two Club World Cups, 2011 and 2012. in the first of them they also stayed in the quarterfinals and in the second, they won third place.
