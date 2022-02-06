Ferrari Purosangue will start production this year: what we know

After several spy photos and revelations, the long-awaited Ferrari Purosangue will start production this year.

the long awaited Ferrari Purosangue will mark a before and after in the brand. Thus, the Maranello’s first SUV It will be presented at the end of the year and its first deliveries will begin in 2023.

In addition to this, the firm from Maranello will also start production of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 supercar, which will incorporate a V12 engine. This will be the third model in the Icona line, which will reinterpret the brand’s classic designs for modern times.

Although no further information has been revealed, they have been released. several prototypes with Maserati Levante bodywork conducting tests in Italy, but with lots of camouflage.

First SUV: in detail

Now, this SUV will use the lightweight architecture platform and new development, Front Mid Engine, incorporated in the Roma. It will have a main engine located under the hood, arranged just behind the front axle and the gearbox on the butt for balance.

Also, it will have Four-wheel drive. However, the possibility of an electrical system in charge of supporting the heat engine, in order to increase its power and strengthen its efficiency.

On an aesthetic level, it could look more robust proportions and elegant. What’s more, it will be lower and more sophisticated, thanks to innovative aerodynamic elements that will relate directly to the Ferrari F8 Tributo.

Sandy Garcia Tarazona.



