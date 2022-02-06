Felipe Ramos Rizo criticizes Adonaí Escobedo’s incapacity in a disallowed goal against Atlético de San Luis

The second goal of Atlético de San Luis against America was well annulled, but Philip Ramos Rizo criticized the inability of the match’s whistler, Adonaí Escobedo, who had to resort to VAR to point out the foul.

Adonai Escobedo, whistler of the game between América and Atlético San Luis. picture 7

Alejandro Zendejas received a foul near the goal of the America and that is where the play of the second goal of the potosinos arose.

The goal scored by Juan Manuel Sanabria, 20 minutes into the match against America, was well annulled, said former Mexican referee and ESPN analyst Felipe Ramos Rizo.

The former whistleblower pointed out that Sanabria committed a foul on Alejandro Zendejas, who lost the ball when trying to leave with a controlled ball outside the large area.

Sanabria made a good move and beat goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, but the whistler Adonai Escobedo He went to the VAR to see the repetition and thereby annul what the 2-0 of the potosino team would have meant.

Ramos Rizo criticized the referee’s work on the field when expressing. “Incredible that Adonai Escobedo did not see the push in the disallowed goal against San Luis and the VAR had to intervene, notorious inability of the referee.”

The feathered team was down in the electronic from the first minutes of the game in the commitment held on the field of the Azteca Stadium.

Moments later, Escobedo collided with Álvaro Fidalgo and caused the América player to complain about the blow to the referee, although he was able to recover and continue in the game.