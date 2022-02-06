FC Barcelona beats Atlético de Madrid in a train crash

Height duel on the occasion of the celebration of the 23rd stop of the calendar of a League in which Sevilla has taken a step back in its pursuit to hunt down Real Madrid. Meanwhile, it’s time to focus on the match of the day, a key duel between two clubs that are fighting to access the next edition of the Champions League. A FC Barcelona – Atletico Madrida real clash of styles between their two coaches: Xavi Hernández and Diego Pablo Simeone.

The Camp Nou dressed up to host the redebut of Adama Traoréaccompanied at the forefront of the culés by Ferran Torres and a Gavi that would also strengthen the spinal cord. A midfield made up of Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets and Pedri González, while Gerard Piqué reached 593 games with Barça to emulate another myth: Carles Puyol. For its part, Ousmane Dembélé would be substitute of start.

As far as the mattresses, Koke Resurrection and Rodrigo De Paul would be in the engine room, giving freedom of movement to Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Lemar. For its part, Joao Félix and Luis Suárez would look for the goal in the offensive plot of the reigning First Division champion. Likewise, Daniel Wass and Reinildo Mandava would await their opportunity from the bench in the Barcelona.

The two faces of FC Barcelona

Ferran, after a fantastic maneuver by Pedri González, would come close to putting Jan Oblak in trouble. But nevertheless, the one who would not forgive would be a Carrasco who would culminate a magnificent collective action by Atleti in which Koke and Luis Suárez (0 – 1) would intervene. Yes indeed, Barça would react immediately thanks to a very beautiful target from a Jordi Alba who would celebrate his goal with great effusiveness (1 – 1).

Joao would be unable to take advantage of a recovery from Suárez, while Gavi would bring to fruition the center of an Adama Traoré that was being a headache for Mario Hermoso (twenty-one). Félix would have it again, all of this by receiving the ball from De Paul, although the ball would meekly end up in the hands of Marc-André ter Stegen. For his part, Frenkie filtered a great pass, prolonged by Jordi, which would end with a slightly deflected shot by Pedri.

Atlético de Madrid presses in the second act

Stefan Savic would have a very clear opportunity in a strategic action launched by Lemar, although Barça would put more land in between before the break with the 3 – 1, the work of Ronald Araujo. After restart, the cholos I would move tab with Wass, an old acquaintance of Celta de Vigo and Valencia who would occupy the Sime Vrsaljko square. In fact, there would be a change of scheme with a system of three centrals: Savic, José María Giménez and Hermoso. Dani Alves would round off his performance (until that moment) with the sentence (in theory)after a high-quality wall between Gavi and Frenkie de Jong (4 – 1).

They said that he was older, that his signing was a mistake, that he was coming back to retire…

Simeone would make a triple change by betting on Reinildo (Lemar), Ángel Correa (Joao) and Matheus Cunha (Hermoso), cutting distances through Luis Suárez (4 – 2). From that precise moment, Atleti would take a step forward with the mission of completing an incredible comeback. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Adama) would also jump onto the pitch, while Alves would see a direct red card (VAR) for a tough tackle on Carrasco. The tension would increase in the decisive stretch of the contest, but the three points would stay in Barça’s bag.

