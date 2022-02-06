Fans of America demand the departure of Santiago Solari

bumpy comeback is having Santiago Solari to the Aztec stadium. America does not work and the fans begin to ask for his departure on social networks.

After leaving at half time losing 0-1 against Athletic Saint Louisthe followers of the Eagles They started the campaign on social networks with the hashtag Fuera Solari.

The hashtag Fuera Baños I hope a bit to turn on this time with the Out Solari. The Argentine coach is beginning to be more demanded by a crowd that today made a poor start at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

#outSolari @America club If they don’t work on two more dates, they must change the DT, his third tournament and he plays worse than when he arrived — heberinho BB (@BHeberinho) February 6, 2022

The Argentine coach made his presentation at the Aztec stadium in this tournament Closure 2022, after being sent off on Matchday 1 against Puebla.

On Matchday 3, against Atlas, Santiago Solari he served his suspension game and could not be on the bench to see the loss (0-2) against the Foxes.

