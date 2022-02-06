Fans exploded against the team after defeat against San Luis
The America lost miserably to the Athletic San Luisa team that had failed to score in their previous three matches in the tournament.
After three games played in the Closure 2022, The Eagles have only accumulated one point and scored three goals, which has caused the annoyance of the Azulcremas fans.
Through social networks, American fans expressed their annoyance with the performance that the team has shown so far in the contest, some even demanded the resignation of Santiago Solari in the face of poor results.
“For dignity, Solari must present his resignation today,” wrote the user @renacova on his Twitter.
There were also those who suggested Jaime Lozano as relief of the Argentine strategist on the bench of the Eagles.
YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: AMERICA: CÁCERES WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL AND JORGE MERÉ MADE HIS DEBUT WITH THE EAGLES