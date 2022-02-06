Fans exploded against the team after defeat against San Luis

The America lost miserably to the Athletic San Luisa team that had failed to score in their previous three matches in the tournament.

After three games played in the Closure 2022, The Eagles have only accumulated one point and scored three goals, which has caused the annoyance of the Azulcremas fans.

Through social networks, American fans expressed their annoyance with the performance that the team has shown so far in the contest, some even demanded the resignation of Santiago Solari in the face of poor results.

What a fucking shame! And what do they have to do? This is not normal anymore! – Jorge Van Rankin (@burrovan) February 6, 2022

“For dignity, Solari must present his resignation today,” wrote the user @renacova on his Twitter.

Very poor first half of America. He plays poorly, generates little and suffers defensively. – Raoul Ortiz (@RaoulPolloOrtiz) February 6, 2022

There were also those who suggested Jaime Lozano as relief of the Argentine strategist on the bench of the Eagles.

For dignity, Solari must present his resignation today. — renacova (@renacova) February 6, 2022

América loses 3-0 at 60′ against the only team that had not scored a goal in the tournament. – Paco Villa (@Paco_Villa_) February 6, 2022

I would like to see a young and winning DT as Solari’s replacement in the @America club. Bring on Jimmy Lozano. This team needs an urgent shake – Amador Narcia Crespo (@amador_n) February 6, 2022

And the board and coaching staff? When will they apologize to Holy Americanism? – Álvaro Morales (@AlvaritoMorales) February 6, 2022

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: AMERICA: CÁCERES WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL AND JORGE MERÉ MADE HIS DEBUT WITH THE EAGLES