Famous cancer survivors – Diario Libre

receive a diagnosis of Cancer it is a hard blow for any person, but it is not a synonym of death. The attitude with which it is assumed and the time in which it is discovered is essential to succeed in this test.

Various Famous have made public their fight against this disease.

Adamari Lopez

The actress and Puerto Rican television presenter was diagnosed with Cancer breast in 2005, when she was 34 years old. After undergoing a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and reconstruction of her breasts, the actress revealed that she is cured. In 2015 she became the mother of a girl whose father is al dancer Spanish Tony Costa and says he is at his best physically and professionally.

miracles german

The communicator and Minister of Culture, Milagros Germán, suffered Cancer breast cancer in 2001 and detecting it early helped save her life.

In 2020 he narrated his story published by the social media accounts of the Presidency, Germán said that he found out that he had Cancer because her younger sister suffered Cancer of ovaries and she urged him to get a medical checkup while he took care of her.

“I was diagnosed in 2001, at that time I was taking care of my sister and I didn’t give it importance because I had had breast cysts at other times, but I went to get checked,” she says.

Sofia Vergara

She is one of the most popular Latin actresses, however, not everyone knows that the sexy Colombian suffered Cancer thyroid at 28 years old. He then had his thyroid removed and takes medication daily. Sofia was very active last year in a campaign to raise awareness of the deadly disease.

Robi Draco Pink

The Puerto Rican singer celebrated at the end of 2012 that he had been cured of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma that had been diagnosed in April 2011. Unfortunately, by the end of 2013, the disease had returned and the former member of Menudo had to undergo a second transplant of bone marrow. Today he is still under treatment.

In 2018, the composer announced on his Instagram social network account that he had passed the Cancer.

Juliana O’Neal

In 2020, after facing the disease for the third time, the merenguera announced that she was free of Cancer from mom

“The warrior”, as the merenguera has been called, announced the good news on her Instagram account. He said he managed to beat his third Cancer.

With the ‘boomerang’ effect of the social network Instagram, Juliana was shown wearing a white t-shirt with pink letters that said “Bye bye, Cancer” (Bye, Cancer).

“Full of gratitude, I want to announce that for the third time I can say: BYE BYE! CANCER! Thank God for giving me strength and restoring my health. Thanks to my mother for not letting me go, my family, my doctors and everyone who was there during this process! In particular, thanks to you, to all those who wrote to me encouraging me, to those who prayed for me, even without knowing me, to those who collaborated with my cause and to all those who in one way or another felt identified with my process”, wrote the interpreter of “Everyone looks at me”.

Angelica Maria

The so-called “girlfriend of Mexico” is a survivor of Cancer breast

The disease was detected in 1997; So they removed a tumor and reconstructed her breast.

Angelica is part of campaigns and crusades to raise awareness about the Cancer from mom

Fran Drescher

After two years of misdiagnosis by numerous specialists, in 2000 the actress who gave life to the Nanny finally found out that she suffered from

Cancer uterine. Drescher underwent surgery and radiation therapy that year and then—typically Fran—wrote a book about her experience called Cancer Schmancer (Warner Books, 2002).

Robert DeNiro

Thanks to regular medical check-ups, the Cancer prostate

of the actor was diagnosed early in 2003. In December of that year, De Niro underwent surgery, a common treatment option when the Cancer it has not spread beyond the prostate gland.

Lance Armstrong

After treating your Cancer testicular in 1996, the Texan cyclist recovered and won the Tour de France seven times, only to lose his titles in 2012 due to doping infractions. However, his foundation, the Livestrong Foundation, is as strong as ever, raising more than $500 million since 1997 to “inspire and help” individuals and families affected by the virus. Cancer

Olivia Newton-John

The “Let’s Get Physical” singer was diagnosed with Cancer breast cancer in 1992, but after treatment, the disease went into remission the following year. Since then she has remained active in research for the prevention of Cancer and in fundraising; helped open the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Center Cancer and wellness Olivia Newton-John) in Melbourne, Australia.

Daniela Romo

“In the penultimate chemo I shaved my hair, leaving hair on the floor of my house,” Romo told People magazine in Spanish last year. You have to remember his long and lush hair. The actress and Mexican singer was diagnosed with Cancer breast in 2011, at 52 years old. She had a tumor removed from her left breast and underwent chemotherapy.

Hugh Jackman

After beating the Cancer of skin, in 2021 the popular actor shared with his followers the results of a biopsy that was performed, after his doctors found certain irregularities in the skin of his nose.

The 52-year-old actor published a video on his Instagram account in which he appears with a patch on his nose and explains that the biopsy they performed did not show conclusive results, so the doctors have decided not to investigate further, since that there is nothing that can put your life at risk.

“It actually came out inconclusive, which means they didn’t take enough because I’m about to start filming, so we didn’t want to go too deep,” he explained.

If you are going through this situation you have to know that just like these public figures you can also achieve it.