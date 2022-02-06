Exatlón México: All this will happen in the first ELIMINATION of the All Stars (February 6)

The Exathlon Mexico All Star It is being lived with a lot of claw and passion, apparently the athletes who are in this fifth edition of the program have liked the viewers, and this is all that will happen in the first elimination from reality this February 5th.

Contrary to what happened in the last edition of the Exathlon Mexicowhere the information was filtered to see which athlete would be eliminated, for the all-star This has not happened and we will only be able to see who will come out next Elimination Sunday.

Related news

Two of the Red athletes have had serious injuries within the all-star, we are talking about Ana Lago and Nataly Gutiérrez; The gymnast revealed that she does not feel 100% to compete, which frustrates her a lot, while the basketball player suffered a serious accident which would have hurt her nose a lot.

Who will be the first eliminated from the All Star Exathlon?

The competition that is showing this deluxe edition of the Exathlon All Star It is very tough and competitive, in fact it is said that the first eliminated this season will be Ana Lago.

The gymnast will be the first eliminated from the Exathlon All Star due to an injury that will reappear, because as she mentioned, the member of the Red team is not 100% and that frustrates her.

On the other hand, as Antonio Rosique revealed that the lowest returns would go to the Elimination Duel, in fact there is already a Blue and a Red installed in such a circuit, due to their low percentage of races.

So if we start to analyze, Ana Lago would be the candidate who could leave the Exathlon Mexico All Star, and it is not that the gymnast is a bad athlete or that she does not deserve to be or continue in the program, but her knee injury would make it the Elimination Duel where the other athletes would have the job of eliminating her.

Even if two Red and two Blue athletes go, the risk and probability that Ana will leave is greater, because even if she has one of her team in the Elimination Duel, such an element will also have to fight for their permanence in the program, and not to mention of the Blues, who are devising a plan to eliminate any Red athlete who comes their way.

There is still a Survival Game to go and apparently this will be very close, because the Reds won Friday’s game and for this one you can see in the preview that they will also win a couple of races, so I could assume that in the Elimination Duel they would go Two members from each team.

The Reds were able to wake up in time, because if they hadn’t, they would have sent up to 3 elements in the Elimination Duel, but if we analyze the game well, maybe it wouldn’t have been so bad, or there is no advantage, since according with the rules, one of each team must be in said circuit.

AC