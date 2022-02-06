Exatlón All Star: relatives of Ana Lago respond to criticism about her physical appearance

(Photo: Instagram/@analago95)

The first month of this 2022 ended with the premiere of Exathlon All Star, a new installment of the well-known sports reality show that brought together some of the most outstanding athletes from previous seasons. One of them is Anne Lakewho after their first meetings was harshly criticized for her physical appearance, which is why her family shared a statement on social networks.

The native of Monterrey, Nuevo León, She was one of the athletes who confirmed her participation at the last minute. The news took his fans by surprise because he had previously explained that he was unable to attend due to his health problems and your next wedding ceremony. However, he managed to recover in time to rejoin the red team.

Her arrival caused a sensation among her teammates and followers, since the gymnast has stood out in reality for her ability on the circuits, but in this new season has presented inconveniences to be able to compete as before.

The situation was criticized by some Internet users, who considered that one of the reasons why Ana Lago does not have the same performance is her physical appearance, specifically, your weight.

After the divided and unjustified opinions on social networks, the relatives of the Monterrey native released a press release where they reported the real reason behind her condition, this with the sole purpose of ending speculation and criticism.

She, about a year ago, she underwent surgery on her right knee, a procedure that kept her in recovery for about 8 monthssince it was a total reconstruction operation, so in that period of time, she she couldn’t exercise like she and her body are used to”, reads the publication retrieved by come the joy.

The relatives explained that both the appearance and the condition of Ana Lago are due to the long recovery process that she went through in recent months. They said that during that time, the gymnast sought advice from a nutritionist, but unfortunately she did not get the expected results and she had to change specialists weeks before returning to the beaches of the Exatlón.

“During this period he continued to perform physical activity according to his post-operative capacity and counseled under whom she thought was an expert in nutrition. Given the impotence of the evident lack of results, she has begun to work with the best nutritionist in her specialty, ”they continue.

However, his effort was interrupted by his contagion from COVID-19 and little by little he was taking it up again. After the controversy that broke out, Internet users started a movement on Twitter under the hashtag Ana I love you as you arewhere they expressed their opinion on the matter and sent self love messages for the gymnast.

Meanwhile, Ana Lago has had a very difficult few days in reality due to the nostalgia she feels for being part of a season under different conditions in contrast to the phase where she initially participated. During a broadcast, the Monterrey native broke down in tears when remembering the adversities that she has faced to be able to resume her sports activities.

“I have exceeded many limits that I put on myself without knowing it and being here has made me break with all this, all of us who were in the first season suffered a lot, “he said.

The program hosted by Antonio Rosique A new phase began on January 31. On this occasion, the blue and red teams were formed with athletes who had previously participated in order to discover who is the best among the best. Within the rows stand out the brothers Cázares, Zudikey Rodríguez, Pato Araujo, Evelyn Guijarro and Mati Álvarez.

