Exatlón All Star: Ana Lago takes you to her WEDDING and this is how you can attend

Returning to the beaches of Exathlon Mexicothe incredible red athlete, Anne Lake, He moved all his followers, who since his first participation in the TV Azteca reality show showed him their unconditional support in each of the weeks in which he was present on the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

After an incredible performance with the red team, the gymnast decided to continue with her personal life and as an athlete outside the TV Azteca forums, having sporadic appearances in the duels of legends and one or another segment on the television station.

Related news

Growing quite a lot in social networks, Anne Lake She remains active by sharing a piece of her life with all her followers, especially now that she has just got engaged, announcing her wedding to each of her fans and sharing her excitement at finally being able to spend the rest of her life with her true love.

Having been in a relationship for several years, her now fiancé Edgar Santana confessed that from the first moment he met Anne Lake he was sure that their relationship would be eternal, embodying his love in every little opportunity he had.

The wedding preparations have been shown on social networks by the gymnast, who currently had to put the entire process on hold due to her return to the new season of Exathlon Mexico, However, the famous left an incredible surprise prepared for her followers.

Ana Lago announces surprise to her followers

The network team Anne Lake He decided to surprise the gymnast’s fans with an exciting announcement on social networks, and that is that the famous one has saved her wedding tickets for 2 lucky fans.

The dynamic to win the passes to your wedding is simple, yes Anne Lake manages to reach 1.5 M followers on Twitter before February 10 at 11:59 pm, the detailed steps of the dynamic will be announced, giving two fans the opportunity to meet her and celebrate such an important day with the gymnast.

The way of Anne Lake The big day is getting shorter, so if you’re a fan of the gymnast and the red team and you still don’t follow her on social networks, run to follow her to be part of the funniest dynamic in her career.

Without a doubt, the surprise left several of his followers speechless, who cannot wait to participate and become one of the 2 lucky ones to attend his wedding in a few months.