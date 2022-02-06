Exathlon All Star: They show serious error and call it fraud | VIDEO

Thousands of viewers follow day by day the actions of the Exathlon Mexico All Star Y notice every detail of the competitions, even up to the mistakes minimum, because in a program of the week, they noticed a brutal blooper from TV Azteca after ‘not editing well’ a segment where it appears Heber Gallegos.

In programs like this, extreme care must be taken in every detail, because being a reality show the persons expect as much truth as possiblebut when something so obvious escapes them, criticism is not long in coming.

What was the viral error of Exatlón México All Star?

Through social networks began to transcend a video where you see compete Heber Gallegos of the red teamwhere he did a fairly good speed and agility course, with a slight detail: He started without a shirt and at a certain point he already has it on.

In this video It can be observed that Heber starts his tour without a shirtwhere it continues like this for a few more seconds but when coming down from a scaffolding, he is seen with his clothes onfor which they filled the Exatlón México All Star with criticism.

Anthony Rosique narrates everything without cuts, like I was actually doing it live, but after this error in the edition many confirmed that indeed everything is edited and recorded in parts, so there was a collective disappointment.

“´What a way to break the illusion of seeing the competitors”, “this show couldn’t be more fakeoften a deception”, “we all knew that they do not compete as it seems, but at least take care of the edition”, “fake and edited programand no one will believe them ”, were some opinions of the fans.

Exathlon Mexico All Star It is one of the most watched night programs, however its image was ‘beaten’ after this editing error.

