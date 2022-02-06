Estefany Oliveira reveals the date of her wedding with Steven Campos

Stephanie Oliveira, influencer Venezuelan and actress, visited the forum of Latinx Now! to share exclusive details of how her marriage proposal went in Dubai and, as if that were not enough, she revealed the date on which she will arrive at the altar and gave clues to the place where it will be celebrated.

It was on January 10 when ‘Fefi’ announced the news of his commitment to Steve Fields“Forever and forever. I love you,” wrote the famous 28-year-old next to a photo album of the romantic surprise that her future husband prepared.

About this special moment, ‘Fefi’ said that she did not expect it because she was the one who planned the trip on the occasion of her partner’s birthday, so she knew the itinerary perfectly.

“I was in control of the entire trip. He was by my side the whole time,” began telling the friend of Evaluate Montaner to later reveal that their proposal was planned for December of last year, however, Steven had to postpone it due to being infected with COVID-19.

My whole family already knew that it was going to happen on the 20 [de diciembre] and kept the secret until January 10 that he [Steven] takes the ring in the suitcase”. Stephanie Oliveira

Although Estefany had always dreamed that her entire family would be present in her proposal, the actress from ‘Silvana Sin Lana’ assured that it was a magical moment that will remain forever in her heart.

After announcing the good news, Estefany also shared how Evaluna reacted to the news, “You are the first person who proposes to her and she has a date the next day,” Evaluna’s wife told her. Camilo.

And although they gave him the ring just a month ago, ‘Fefi’ has already defined the date of his wedding, “It will be December 17 this year,” said the famous woman and then pointed out that she is between two magical destinations to give the ‘I do’, “I think it will be either in Puerto Rico or on one of the coasts, I really like Alys Beach in Florida”.

On the other hand, Estefany Oliveira was very funny in the section Game Time beside Alix Asper Y Freddy Lomeliwhere he finally explained the mystery behind his strangest photos he shares on Instagram.

It was during this dynamic that “Fefi” surprised by revealing that, on several occasions, she has been compared to a famous Hollywood actress.

“Every time I go to a casting they tell me the ‘Natalie Portman latina’, I’m not saying it because I feel that [me parezco]”Oliveira commented and even pointed out that in a participation in ‘Club 57’ he played the protagonist of ‘Black Swan’.

Without a doubt, Estefany Oliveira is living one of the best stages of her life, both professionally and personally, “When the heart is happy and it is simply noticeable,” she wrote next to a photo in which she looks the most happy and full.

