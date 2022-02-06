Erik Lira expressed his pain again for his departure from Pumas

Erik Lira remembered and thanked Pumas for having formed him, but also stated that now he only thinks about Cruz Azul.

One of the most resounding exits of Cougars in this pass market he found Erik Lyra. Surprisingly, the midfielder left the institution to play in Blue Cross after being a fundamental factor for the team in the comeback he had in the Grita México Apertura 2021. Now, his reality is different.

“I didn’t expect it, but it happened. Now I’m 100% focused and I come here to make history. (My departure) was a bit painful because Pumas is my home, it’s where I’ve been to the stadium since I was little. I’ll always be grateful for who shaped me as a player and as a person”, noted in an interview with Fox Sports.

He wants to play in Europe

On the other hand, he referred to the La Máquina project: “Here it is a restructuring process. They received me in the best way. Cruz Azul is also a great team. From the first moment they told me that they were going to help me get out and make the leap to another football. I’m focused right now on the club, I don’t think about the rest.”

Dream with Tri

On the possibility of playing in the Mexican team, the flyer noted that “Whether you like it or not, you always think about the opportunity to play for the national team. I’m prepared in all aspects for when the opportunity comes, I won’t let it go. Now I am always thinking of Cruz Azul. I want to always be at the top, in the top positions.”