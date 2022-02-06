Emmy Winner Elisabeth Moss Stars in New Apple TV+ Series ‘Shining Girls’

Apple TV+ revealed the premiere date and a first look at the long-awaited series “Shining Girls,” which will premiere worldwide on Friday, April 29, 2022. Coming from MRC Television, the eight-episode metaphysical drama starring Award-winner Emmy, Elizabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Mad Men”), will be released worldwide in AppleTV+ with the first three episodes, followed by a new weekly episode, every Friday.

Based on the bestseller by Lauren Beukes, “Shining Girls”, the series follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own, she teams up with experienced but troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura) to uncover the identity of his attacker. When they realize that these cold cases are inextricably linked, her own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality will keep her attacker one step ahead. In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping thriller also stars Phillipa Soowith Amy Brennemann Y Jamie Bell completing the cast.

“Shining Girls” is adapted for television and produced by silka louiswho also serves as showrunner. In addition to starring Moss directs and produces through Love and Squalor Pictures alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton are executive producers through Appian Way. Directors Daina Reid and Michelle MacLaren serve as executive producers, the latter on behalf of MacLaren Entertainment, along with Rebecca Hobbs. Author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga also serve as executive producers.

