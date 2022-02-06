Emma Watson’s funny reaction to the mistake in the Harry Potter special

20 years after the premiere of the first film that began what would become one of the most recognized film sagas in the world, HBO Max premiered Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. After almost a week since its launch, the praise and criticism of the long-awaited meeting continue, the unusual error of the production when confusing in a photo to Emma Watson with another actress.

The scandal was unleashed when different photos of the actors appeared on the screen when they were younger, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and other cast members. However, when it was Watson’s turn, she saw a postcard of a little girl sitting at a table while she sported the distinctive Minnie Mouse bow and ears on her head. Seeing her, fans jumped out of their seats when they realized that the girl on the postcard was not Hermione’s interpreter, but rather emma roberts.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson reunite in Return to Hogwarts

“People, help me. That is literally Emma Roberts, not Emma Watson.”, wrote a user on Twitter, and immediately the fans turned to Julia Roberts’s niece’s Instagram where the photo that appeared in the special was indeed. In fact, the actress scream 4 she posted that postcard of herself on her Instagram account ten years ago.

Emma Watson took the production error with humor and posted the photo on her social media (Credit: Instagram/@emmawatson)

Watson also did not ignore the production error and the commotion that arose, but instead of showing anger, he took it with great humor and replied to the much-criticized photo on his social networks. “I wasn’t that cute”wrote on his Instagram account and tagged Roberts and added the hashtag #emmasistersforever, which translates as “Emmas sisters forever.”

On the occasion of the film’s twentieth anniversary, the actress said that there was a scene in the film that made her feel “miserable.” It was the delivery of harry potter and the goblet of fire, where Hermione made her character’s iconic Yule Ball entrance. Emma explained that this was the first time that both Harry and Ron, but especially the second, saw her character as a woman and no longer as her inseparable and intelligent friend.

The scene Emma Watson hated in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Video Capture)

“I knew it was a big problem. I felt petty, for a moment, the ugly duckling turned into a swan, I mean, all of a sudden there was all this pressure.”expressed in statements to the agency Europe Press. Although at first he refused to do it, he later recognized that the scene was key for Ron to see it in a different way and thus mark the change he had in the following films.

On the other hand, the actress recalled that she had several problems following the instructions of the film’s director every time she shot a scene. In detail, revealed that Mike Newell gave him “a million different instructions” about how she was supposed to go downstairs in the dress, adding that in the end “of course, it ended up on the floor.”