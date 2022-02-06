Elsa Pataky defies the cold by throwing herself in a bathing suit into the snow of the French Alps

No one can deny that Elsa Pataky’s life is a real dream, since in recent weeks I have seen her go through the most spectacular places in the world with her family. Chris Hemsworth and his children have had a great time in the snow, so much so that the actress has not hesitated to take a snow ‘bath’ in a bathing suit to enjoy a new experience.

It is known that she is an adventurous woman and a sports lover, so the family getaway to Courchevel, in the French Alps, has been the perfect setting to see Thor’s wife enjoy herself. From skiing to sledding, everyone has been able to enjoy a very different climate than what they have in Australia right now.

Elsa Pataky, without fear of taking a “bath” of snow Instagram

The family is used to spending Christmas in a swimsuit, because it is summer in their country of residence, but the interpreter has not hesitated to take advantage of the swimsuit to give it a new and curious use. In a video shared on her Instagram stories, she throws herself into the snow showing that she is not afraid of anything.

The stamp has reminded the images that filled social networks a little over a year ago with the arrival of the storm Filomena in Spain. Dozens of celebrities did not hesitate to pose lightly dressed in defiance of the low temperatures, something that became a trend in the month of January 2021.

Elsa Pataky defies the cold by jumping into the snow and playing with her in a swimsuit Instagram

But the family of Elsa and Chris has not stopped for a single moment. If only a few weeks ago they were in Kenya and received the year in Ibiza, after the days in the Alps they have also wanted to go through Spain. While Hemsworth finished recording in the city of Prague to film extraction 2the actress has taken the opportunity for her children to discover Europe and, especially, our country.

The last stop on this tour of Spain was a few days ago, taking advantage of India and the twins Tristan and Sasha’s last days in our land, he wanted to show them the city of Madrid, where his mother grew up. They were able to discover such emblematic places as the Plaza Mayor of the capital, where Thor himself joined.