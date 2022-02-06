Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth land in Ibiza and enjoy a vacation full of reunions

If we thought that Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth’s European tour was over, we were very wrong! The marriage has been traveling since last November. There are many cities behind them: Prague, Seville, Madrid, Venice, Rome, Paris, London… And now they have made one last stop in Ibiza. Pitusa Island is one of the destinations par excellence for celebrities and the couple has decided to start in 2022 there after a getaway to the snow where they have displayed all their charms skiing and snowboarding. Also, they did not do it alone. Both Elsa and Chris have counted on the ccompany of his sons, Liam Hemsworth and Ángel Nieto Aguilar, better known as ‘Gelete’, grandson of legendary motorcycle racer Ángel Nieto.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have fled the winter cold to take refuge under the Ibiza sun. The marriage has enjoyed a few family days on the Mediterranean island, a place that brings back many memories for the actress and where They have put an end to a Christmas of great reunions.

Elsa Pataky has been reunited with Gelete. The one who was the protagonist of Afterclass maintains a very good relationship with the family after having a brief affair with Fonsi Nieto and has not hesitated to have a great time with them bragging about the friendship they continue to maintain to this day.

Gelete Nieto, Fonsi Nieto’s cousin, meets up with Elsa Pataky in Ibiza. gtres

In addition, not only has Gelete been at the meeting, Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend, Gabrielle Brooks have also joined them.. Elsa’s brother and sister-in-law did not want to miss this meeting in Ibiza waters for the world. After his sudden breakup with Miley Cyrus, the actor has returned to recover the illusion next to the American model and the young woman has already earned the love and approval of both Elsa Pataky and Chris.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabrielle Brooks in Ibiza. gtres

In this way, both Elsa and Chris have rooted out the rumors about a possible crisis.after more than a decade together and three children together. The marriage is at its best moment and their little ones have become the strongest pillar of their lives.