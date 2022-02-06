Elle Fanning and her impressive resemblance to the character she plays

Every good production has its complications, but if it is a true story based on a high-profile case of suicide that revolutionized the United States, the job becomes even more difficult. This is the case of The Girl from Plainvillethe eight-episode series on the Hulu platform starring Elle Fanning and very soon it will see the light. After his success with the tape Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in which she shared the screen with Angelina Jolie in 2019, the 23-year-old actress embarks on this latest and long-awaited project whose characterization has left us speechless since it is faithful to reality, She is identical to the character she plays!







Although it has a slight resemblance to the model Cara Delevingneactually it is about Michelle Carterthe 17-year-old American girl who encouraged her boyfriend Conrad Henry Roy III –18-year-old – to commit suicide through text messages, ended his life asphyxiated with carbon monoxide in his car parked in a supermarket of the Kmart chain. The plot advocates paying attention to mental health, the dangers of high technology and social networks among adolescents, especially with women. Directed by producers Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, it has also had the vision and supervision of Elle, who suggested from the outset that no it was a sensational production nothing more, but an honest representation of that moment, thus respecting the families involved, friends and their legacy.







Why do they look so much alike?

In addition to his great physical resemblance, in the shape of the face and the delicate and fine features, according to what they affirm from the production, he only needed one small prosthesis on the forehead to push back the hairline, very subtle makeup and a wig, but their gestures, movements and way of acting are also similar! And it is that we are not surprised by the great work that the twenty-year-old has done since her beginning in the Hollywood industry, because in addition to nailing each of her roles on the big and small screen, her characterizations -and even costumes- are an example that we should praise, as happened in the series The Great in which she plays Catherine II of Russia. What will be her next film project?