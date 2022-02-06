El Telégrafo – Leonardo DiCaprio congratulates the ruling of the Constitutional Court in favor of the intangible zone in the Yasuní National Park

The current actor, producer and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio posted on his Twitter account his support for the Constitutional Court ruling in favor of indigenous peoples. “It is a great victory in the fight against climate change and for the protection of the rights of indigenous peoples.”

Today, @CorteConstEcu ruled in favor of Indigenous peoples’ right to decide the future of the Amazon. This is a massive victory in the fight against climate change & for the protection of Indigenous peoples’ rights. https://t.co/IaqKeFwmYq pic.twitter.com/IQgzwedXaF — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) February 5, 2022

The Constitutional Court, on February 2, 2022, upheld the right of indigenous peoples to decide on their territory known as the Sinangoe Case, after the demand of the Amazonian Cofán nationality, which ensures that it was not consulted about dozens of mining concessions in their ancestral lands. “This Court ratifies the sentences issued by the judge of the Multicompetent Judicial Unit based in the Gonzalo Pizarro canton of the province of Sucumbíos and the Single Chamber of the Provincial Court of Justice of Sucumbíos”, reads the ruling of the high court on the lawsuit filed by the affected indigenous nationality and the collaboration of the NGO Amazon Frontlines.

The Constitutional Court also ruled that any type of extractive activity is prohibited within the buffer zone of the Tagaeri Taromenane Intangible Zone. For Amazon Frontlines, the ruling guarantees the right of indigenous peoples to decide on their territory and thus protect 9,300 hectares of jungles, forests and other essential ecosystems to sustain the planet’s climate balance.