El Hormiguero: ‘El Hormiguero’ turns 16: “It is one of the best programs in the world”

‘The Anthill’ it’s anniversary the program he runs George Salvador turns 16 on the air and there have been many guests who have passed through its set: from Hollywood actors, to politicians, through singers, writers, influencers, models and a long list of public figures and celebrities at a national and international level that they have made known to Paul Motorcycles which is, more than an entertainment program, of prestige, just like the space itself Atresmedia He has remembered in a video that he has published on his social networks and on his own website.

The video with which ‘The Anthill’ celebrates his 16th birthday kicks off with Paul Motorcycles Asking a question to a guest during an interview: “Do you earn prestige or do others give it to you?” Next, some of the most famous guests who have passed through the entertainment space that began to be broadcast in all this time Four and is currently broadcast on Antenna 3 are full of praise and praise towards the program of Trancas and Barrancas.

“This is a show to me… It’s the best,” says actor Tom Cruise. “The ms in the world”, says the DJ David Guetta. “I am happy to be here at last,” says the actress Penlope Cruz. “It’s one of the best programs in the world,” says the actor. David Hasselhoff. “Impressive, incredible”, comment the also actors kevin hart Y Dwayne Johnson. “Can I come back, please?” asks the interpreter. Liam Neeson to Paul Motorcycles. “Everyone in the United States talks about this program being one of the best in the world,” says the actor. Bradley Cooper. “Pablo, you are my brother,” he stresses. Will Smith while melting into a hug with the driver of ‘The Anthill’ in one of his visits to the space of Atresmedia.

And it is that ‘The Anthill’, which is broadcast from Monday to Thursday from 9:45 p.m., is not only, as shown by the audience data, the program with the most watched content on prime time television in our country and one of the the star formats of Antenna 3 in particular and of Atresmedia in general, but the space they produce George Salvador Y Paul Motorcycles continues unbeatable and surpasses himself season after season.