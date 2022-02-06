“El Costeño” reveals that his fame rose among excesses

Mexico. Javier Carranzaartistically known as “The Coastal”, and who is originally from Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexicohas achieved a place as a comedian in Mexico and is also recognized as such and for his talent in other countries.

Shows with full auditoriums, travels, successful presentations in person and in endless television and radio programs have been part of the life of “El Costeño”, and all this can be summed up in total success.

Due to that success, “El Costeño” admits, “fame went to his head”, and in an interview with the program Faisy Nights, he also admits that for the same reason he had to face too complicated episodes in his life.

Fortunately, he was able to overcome that misguided fame, which caused him so much harm, and today he is once again the person he was at the beginning of his career, and he lives without believing more than others and has his feet firmly planted on “earth”.

The famous comedian mentions in the aforementioned interview that there came a time when he believed he was the best of all, number one; In short, “the little artist that Mexico was waiting for”, he felt that his eyes were turning brown because “the poo” began to rise to his brain, he points out.

And yes, the day came when he definitely lost himself as a person, surrounded himself with pseudo friends, got lost and had a bad time, but now he is more grounded and was able to get out of those bad times that hurt him so much.

“El Costeño” shares that he was able to get out of that bad streak with the support of his true friends and family above all, even his representative was the one who pulled “his ears” several times and made him see reason.

And with the comedic tone that characterizes him, “El Costeño” says that he had “a little piece” of brain left, he started it and it worked for him, therefore he was able to get out of that area in which he never wants to be again for his own good.

“El Costeño” started in comedy as a child, supported by Venustiano Carranza, his father, who was a locksmith and ventriloquist, and in this way he learned from him how to make people laugh and over time he made his own style.

Javier Carranza, “El Costeño”, in his beginnings as an artist was supported by actors and hosts such as Luis de Alba and Carlos Eduardo Rico; the first invited him to participate in several of his videohomes and the second in television programs.

Vida Tv, La Hora Pico and the Hoy program are some of the programs in which he has appeared and have given him national and international projection.