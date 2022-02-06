Eduin Caz remembers when he sold clothes in tianguis before he was famous.

One of the most popular singers of the moment, Eduin Caz He was honest and revealed how complicated his childhood and youth were, but that he feels very grateful to all the people who currently surround him, since thanks to them, he has been able to get so far hand in hand with his band Firm Group, with which it began more than five years ago.

In an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, for ‘The minute that changed my destiny’, the famous recalled some of the most relevant moments in his life, as was moving from Sinaloa to Tijuana, where he learned the importance of work, discipline and perseverance.

This thanks to his stepfather, who made him get up early and help with the housework every day, inclusive, both he and his brother two years older, they helped with the upholstery his stepfather, which was already open at 7:00 in the morning.











© Eduin Caz sold clothes in a tianguis, for almost a month

Eduin Caz is the vocalist of Grupo Firme





”I got up early and started sweeping, tidying up and fixing the business, we dedicated ourselves to upholstery”, remembered Eduin Caz, before mentioning that when he was a teenager he was singing in the trucks to help support his home.

Gallery: Cardi B gives us the best life advice (StarsInsider)

Although that was not all, since just five years ago, before Grupo Firme gained international fame, Eduin Caz had to sell clothes in a tianguis in order to support his family, since they had not had concerts in six months.

He also clarified that Over time, he has learned the importance of maintaining a good image and being a good example for new generations, including his son., which is why he constantly attends the gym and is taking language classes.

The singer even mentioned that his childhood was not complicated by the changes he had to experience at a young age, such as his parents’ divorce when he was less than 10 years old, since he also he had to see the migratory phenomenon, when he was already living in Tijuana.

Notably Eduin Caz He also announced that many premieres are coming soon, such as the collaboration already in process with the singer Guaynaa.











© Grupo Firme will have a collaboration with Guaynaa

Eduin Caz is the vocalist of Grupo Firme



