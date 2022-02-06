Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson makes a U-turn on Joe Rogan support amid N-word controversy, says he’s now ‘educated on his entire narrative’

Joe Rogan (left), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (R) Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images (L), Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP (R)

Dwayne Johnson expressed his support for Joe Rogan amid a COVID-19 misinformation controversy.

Johnson reversed his support for Rogan after videos surfaced of him using the N-word multiple times.

Rogan said her use of the N-word was “regrettable and disgraceful” and denied being racist.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has retracted his previous support for Joe Rogan after video clips of the podcaster using the N-word on multiple occasions resurfaced.

Rogan has been facing criticism for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on his podcast, with several artists including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell asking to have their music removed from Spotify over it.

Last week, the podcaster took to Instagram to respond to the controversy, saying he was only interested in “telling the truth” and having “interesting conversations.”

Actor Dwayne Johnson commented on the video: “Great stuff in here, bro. Perfectly articulated.”

He added that he hoped to one day appear on Rogan’s podcast and “have the tequila with you.” «

On Thursday, singer India Arie shared several clips of Rogan using the N-word on her “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast and said she planned to remove his music from Spotify due to its “language about race.”

Along with his frequent use of the N-word, one clip seemed to show Rogan comparing black neighborhoods to “Planet of the Apes.”

Johnson withdrew his support for Rogan while responding to a tweet from author Don Winslow highlighting the podcaster’s “racist statements.”

The “Fast and Furious” star responded, “I wasn’t aware of your use of the N-word before my comments, but now I’ve learned your full narrative. Teachable moment for me.”

Rogan took to Instagram on Saturday to address the N-word controversy and said it was the most unfortunate and embarrassing thing I’ve ever had to speak about publicly.”

The podcaster said the clips were taken “out of context” and accumulated over 12 years. He said that his views on the use of the word had now changed.

“It looks fucking awful. Even for me,” said Rogan. “I know that for most people, there is no context in which a white person is allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast. And I agree with that now, I haven’t said it in years.”

The podcaster said he only used the N-word when it “came up in conversation” and denied being racist.

As the N-word controversy brewed, Spotify appeared to quietly remove 70 of Rogan’s podcast episodes unrelated to the COVID-19 misinformation controversy. alt = »Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson makes a U-turn on Joe Rogan’s endorsement amid N-word controversy, he says he’s now ‘educated on the whole narrative of him'” />

