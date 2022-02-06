Dwayne Johnson’s secret: “Intensity, determination, humility, respect…”

Dwayne Johnson He is already at the top of Hollywood as one of the most renowned actors in the industry, and that is not something casual, but rather he shows it day by day with his effort, his desire and his professionalism. The films in which the exluchador appears are translated into successes, and they know that very well in the mecca of cinema.

That is why from the DC Comics universe they thought of him to become the next ‘Black Adam’, a superhero, or rather a villain, with superhuman strength. A role that has come ‘barely’ to The Rock, who he spends almost the whole day in the gymas shown on his social networks, and now seems to be in his best form.

Some workouts in which little by little he has been seen to grow muscular to such an extent that it amazes. And it is now that he takes advantage of his figure previously prepared for the DC tape to carry out other projectsshowing small samples of how he sculpts his body in the gym, such as in one of his latest publications, where he has shown some of the exercises he performs in his routine, dedicated to the chest and shoulders.

A post in which he has revealed his secret of success: “This is what we are. This is what we do. Intensity, determination, drive, humility, gratitude, purpose and respect. We succeed, we smile, we fail, we learn and improve”.

Your physique, a business opportunity

Dwayne Johnson knows a lot about business, and he shows it with his tequila company, Teremanaand that is why he knows how to take advantage of everything, including his own physique, which has caught the attention of fashion firms such as Under Armorwho has not hesitated to collaborate with the actor taking own product line where you can find their t-shirts for 40 euros to some sneakers for 150 euros.

A collaboration that, without a doubt, will bring much joy to the American actor, who does not stop adding projects in the cinema, such as the aforementioned ‘Black Adam’, and numerous other collaborations.