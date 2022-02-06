Dwayne Johnson says he’s had a ‘teachable moment’ after defending Joe Rogan

Dwayne Johnson has told fans he’s had a “teachable moment” after defending Joe Rogan amid controversy surrounding his Spotify podcast.

Rogan has recently been called out for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, which is exclusive to Spotify. Several high-profile musicians, such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, have boycotted the platform as a result.

When Rogan shared a video addressing the situation, Johnson responded, “Great material here bro. Perfectly articulated. I can’t wait to come one day and break tequila with you.”

The actor’s comment caused some division among his fans, especially after the musician India.Arie shared a compilation of Rogan repeatedly using the N-word.

Author Don Winslow helped draw Johnson’s attention to the situation on Twitter, writing, “You are a hero to a lot of people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy who used and laughed at using the N-word dozens of times. Sometimes, it’s a terrible use of your power. Have you really listened to this man’s numerous racist statements about black people?”

Johnson later responded by thanking Winslow. “I hear you and everyone here 100%,” he tweeted in response. “I wasn’t aware of your use of the N-word prior to my comments, but now I’ve educated myself to your full narrative. Teachable moment for me.”

Spotify has reportedly removed 70 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience in which the host uses the racist slur, though episodes about the coronavirus vaccine are still available.

Rogan has also apologized for using the N-word in a new Instagram video, claiming the compilation clips were “taken out of the context of twelve years of conversations on my podcast.” “I know that for most people, there is no context in which a white person could say that word and now I’m okay with that,” Rogan said. “I haven’t said it in years.”

He then added: “I would never want to offend someone for entertainment by something as stupid as racism. If anything, maybe this can be a teaching moment for someone who doesn’t realize how offensive that word out of their mouth can be.” of a white person. My sincerest apologies, just watching that video makes me sick.”