Double by Enes Ünal in Getafe’s win against Levante

Geta took all three points in a well-deserved win for date 23 of the Spain – LaLiga Santander 2021-2022 tournament. The goals of the match for the locals were scored by Enes Ünal (0′ 1T and 28′ 1T) and Carles Aleñá (49′ 2T).

The teams were in pardas, because both Getafe and Levante hit the post. The players Mathías Olivera and Jorge de Frutos were left wanting to shout their goal.

The figure of the meeting was Carles Aleñá. The Getafe midfielder stood out against Levante as he scored 1 goal, made 33 correct passes, stole 3 balls and kicked 4 times on goal.

Another of the key players at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez stadium was Enes Ünal. The Getafe striker converted 2 goals, kicked 3 times on goal against Levante and made 13 correct passes.

It was a game with many fouls and numerous interruptions. There was a large number of cautioned: Óscar Duarte, Mauro Arambarri, Roger Martí, Stefan Mitrovic, Damián Suárez, Son and Jorge Cuenca.

Getafe’s coach, Enrique Sánchez Flores, arranged a 3-5-2 formation on the field with David Soria in goal; Djené Dakonam, Stefan Mitrovic and Jorge Cuenca in the defensive line; Damián Suárez, Carles Aleñá, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri and Mathías Olivera in the middle; and Enes Ünal and Sandro Ramírez in attack.

For their part, those led by Alessio Lisci stood with a 3-4-3 strategy with Aitor Fernández under the three sticks; Rúben Vezo, Óscar Duarte and Sergio Postigo in defense; Marc Pubill, Pepelu, Nemanja Radoja and Carlos Clerc in midfield; and Jorge de Frutos, Roger Martí and Enis Bardhi up front.

The referee appointed for the match was Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz.

Geta will visit Atlético de Madrid on the next day, while the Granotes will host Betis at the Ciutat de València stadium.

The local team is in fourteenth place with 25 points and 6 wins, while the visitor reached 11 units and is in twentieth place in the tournament.

Note and image source: DataFactory