$!Don't miss these movies this weekend!

No one 84% hbo max Year: 2021 Duration: 1 hour 32 minutes Director: Ilya Naishuller Mitch Mansell is a family man who stoically endures the blows of life without defending himself. He is what we would call a nobody. One night, when two thieves break into his house, Hutch decides not to act and does not try to defend himself or his family, convinced that this is the only way to prevent an escalation of violence. In the aftermath of the attack, teenage daughter Blake makes no secret of her disappointment, and his wife Becca grows even further away from her. “No one” makes an audiovisual statement about the family obligations imposed by social conventions, which encompasses that false need to repress ourselves and adapt our lives to what is expected of us and not what we really want to be. We could all be Mitch Mansell, when the violence ends up unleashing without quarter we cannot miss a second of each sequence; which further enriches the action scenes at the forefront of the medium.

It is the first film project that revolves around Hannah Goslar, real friend of the protagonist.

My best friend, Anne Frank 60% Netflix Year: 2021 Duration: 1hr 23 minutes Director: Ben Sombogart Directed by Ben Sombogaart, this production of Dutch origin premiered while questioning an investigation that claimed to have found the young woman’s informer. “My Best Friend, Anne Frank” is based on the life of the well-known Anne Frank and takes place in her teens. The tape shows a different face from the one we already know through her diary. Since, on this occasion, she focuses on details about her friendship with Hanna Goslar. It was 1934 and Anne Frank was in kindergarten, so her friendship with Hanneli -Hannah- Pick-Goslar was born. Hannah was her neighbor and best friend at the local Montessori school, and the two of them played hopscotch, talked about the kids, and organized a ping-pong club called “The Little Dipper,” all in the midst of the Nazi occupation and in a growing hostile Europe. The film takes as a reference the book “Memories of Anne Frank: Reflections of a Childhood Friend”, which was written by the American author Alison Leslie Gold.