“Don’t look up” makes history on Netflix

After the premiere of the movie “Don’t look up” on Netflix, it seemed that everyone was commenting on it, what is certain is that it liked it a lot and was seen by millions of viewers around the planet.

Meanwhile, the numbers on the platform are clear and it can be said that it has not been the most viewed film, at least in terms of hours of viewing, and in fact also in terms of impact. At the moment the movie with the most hours viewed is without a doubt: “Red Alert”.

Although “Don’t look up” achieved almost 360 million hours of views in the first 28 days on the platform, a key scale for this service, “Red Alert” managed to add 364 million hours in the same period, according to a report of the technological platform The Verge.

Being the second most successful premiere in the history of Netflix may not be bad news, considering that the film was born with no greater ambitions than pure entertainment.

2021 was a great year for Netflix due to the impact caused by its premieres, both in series and movies, despite the fact that they did not reach the number of new subscribers they planned. “Don’t look up”, “Red Alert” and above all “The Squid Game” achieved incredible figures, surely what happened with the series is the most surprising of all.

Director Adam McKay, with Jennifer Lawrence, on the set of ‘Don’t Look Up’ / NETFLIX

It is generally good news, considering that from the platform they have been investing and approaching the cinematographic sector for a few years and not only series, which becomes a necessary strategy if they want to continue triumphing over Disney +, HBO Max, among others.

It remains to be seen if over time “Don’t look up” achieves a record or will remain alone as one of the great Netflix titles. At the moment it seems indisputable that it was “on everyone’s lips”, as it is known, the accelerated pace of premieres means that the audience has its sights set on new releases.

SYNOPSIS

“Don’t Look Up” stars Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett and Timothée Chalamet; and tells the story of two scientists who try to prevent the fall of an asteroid to the planet.