director of the INER before saturation

Jorge Salas Hernández, director of the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases confirmed to Excelsior that the INER has been saturated for several days.

We have 160 beds available, which in recent days have been practically occupied, and obviously we also have the obligation to communicate to people who come, it is clear that they need care, but we must inform them that the hospital is completely full, in a situation like this it is truly impossible for us to receive one more patient, because there is nowhere to locate him”.

Excelsior informed in a timely manner of the saturation of the INER, on the night of Thursday, February 3, after documenting the placement of a tarpaulin at the vehicle entrance of the hospital with the text “Hospital unavailability”.

So that is why this type of statement is placed so that they have the option to search in another hospital,” said Jorge Salas Hernández, general director of INER.

The head of the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases pointed out that a large number of the patients they receive are in critical condition.

Many of these cases that arrive because if they are in very poor conditions, with severe respiratory failure, a high percentage of these patients in the first minutes or hours there is even a need to place a tube in their airways that is connected to a ventilator which is the apparatus that performs the functions of the lung, once this is done in the emergency room, it is not possible to move the patient from that emergency bed to the hospitalization area because they are in movement of their maximum instability due to the severity of the disease, then that makes the beds remain occupied for several hours and since there have been a large number of patients these days, they are occupied and there is no way to receive more patients”.

For better and prompt care for covid patients, Jorge Salas Hernández, general director of the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases, recommends that the general population visit the website https://www.hospitales.covid19.cdmx.gob.mx where to find the availability of hospitals.